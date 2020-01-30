College basketball
Men’s Basketball Penn State 64, Indiana 49 at Penn State
Notes:
The Penn State men’s basketball team (15-5, 5-4) won its third-straight game in a 64-49 win over Indiana (15-6, 5-5) on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Senior Lamar Stevens picked up a pair of career milestones in Penn State’s win over Indiana, grabbing his 800th career rebound and moving into third place all-time on the Penn State career scoring list. Stevens led the Nittany Lions with 17 points and now has 1,994 career points. Penn State’s outstanding defensive effort produced a season-best 15 steals, four each from three different Nittany Lions, while holding the Hoosiers to 33.3 percent shooting and just two 3-pointers. The Nittany Lions scored 21 points off turnovers. For the second-straight game, Penn State’s bench proved to be a strength for the Nittany Lions with a 31-11 advantage in the win. Graduate guard Curtis Jones Jr. gave Penn State an offensive spark with 10 points in 11 minutes the first half and junior guard Jamari Wheeler set the pace and tempo. Wheeler had five assists, four points, four steals and five rebounds. Penn State 64, Indiana 49
Indiana (15-6)
Trayce Jackson-Davis 5-9 4-4 14; Justin Smith 6-8 0-0 13; Joey Brunk 3-4 0-0 6; Aljami Durham 1-7 2-2 5; Rob Phinisee 0-6 0-0 0; De’Ron Davis 2-7 2-2 6; Devonte Green 2-10 0-0 4; Armaan Franklin 0-3 1-2 1; Damezi Anderson 0-3 0-0 90; Cooper Bybee 0-0 0-0 0; Nathan Childress 0-0 0-0 0; Jerome Hunter 0-0 0-0 0; Race Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals:
19-57 9-10 49.
Penn State (15-5)
Lamar Stevens 7-21 3-8 17; Myreon Jones 2-7 1-2 5; Jamari Wheeler 2-4 0-0 4; John Harrar 2-3 0-0 4; Seth Lundy 1-3 0-0 2; Curtis Jones 5-9 0-1 12; Myles Dread 3-6 1-2 9; Mike Watkins 1-7 6-10 8; Izaiah Brockington 1-4 0-0 2; Kyle McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0; Trent Buttrick 0-0 0-0 0; Taylor Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0; Grant Hazle 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-64 11-23 64.
Halftime: 28-28. 3-point goals: Indiana 2-11 (Smith 1-1, Durham 1-3, Phinislee 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Green 0-3); Penn State 5-18 (C. Jones 2-4, Dread 2-5, Lundy 1-3, Stevens 0-2, M. Jones 0-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 44 (Jackson-Davis and Smith 7); Penn State 38 (Stevens 9). Assists: Indiana 9 (Phinislee 4); Penn State 12 (Wheeler 5). Total fouls: Indiana 17; Penn State 12. Technicals: Indiana team. A:
7,656. Messiah 79, Lycoming 68 at Messiah
Notes:
With 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, freshman Mo Terry led Lycoming, but Messiah used a strong second half to post a 79-68 MAC Commonwealth win at Hitchcock Arena on Wednesday. The Warrior post players had a strong game, with Terry posting a double double and freshman Dyson Harward tacked on 16 points to lead the Warriors (13-6, 6-4 MAC Commonwealth). Freshman Tobias Walden Jr. offered help from the bench with a season-high eight points coming in the first half and senior Ryan Hollis added nine points. Messiah 79, Lycoming 68
Lycoming (13-6)
Mo Terry 6-11 5-9 18; Dyson Harward 4-9 6-8 16; Ryan Hollis 3-8 0-0 9; Tobias Walden Jr. 3-5 0-2 8; DeAundre Manuel 3-5 0-0 6; Darius Dangerfield 1-9 1-2 4; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-3 2-3 4; Matt Ilodigwe 1-7 0-0 3; Luke Finkbeiner 0-1 0-0 0; D’Andre Edmond 0-0 0-0 0; Donovan James 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-58 14-24 68.
Messiah (9-10)
EJ Porter 10-14 3-3 31; Colin Sareyka 6-13 9-10 23; Kyle Krout 4-8 2-4 12; Josh Darville 4-8 1-2 9; Will Young IV 1-3 2-4 4; Jordan Criddle 0-3 0-0 0; Caleb Light 0-3 0-0 0; Christian Reames 0-4 0-1 0.
Totals:
25-56 17-24 79.
Halftime: Lycoming, 38-33. 3-point goals: Lycoming 10-30 (Hollis 3-7; Walden Jr. 2-4; Harward 2-3; Dangerfield 1-4; Terry 1-3; Ilodigwe 1-7; Finkbeiner 0-1; Manuel 0-1), Messiah 12-30 (Porter 8-11; Krout 2-5; Sareyka 2-6; Criddle 0-2; Light 0-2; Reames 0-3; Darville 0-1). Fouled out: Young IV. Rebounds: Lycoming 41 (Terry 10), Messiah 35 (Darville 13). Assists: Lycoming 13 (Dangerfield 5), Messiah 12 (Sareyka 6). Total fouls: Lycoming 21, Messiah 20. Technical fouls: None. A:
317. Women’s basketball Messiah 58, Lycoming 23 at Messiah
Notes:
Despite being the first opponent to hold MAC Commonwealth-leading Messiah to less than 60 points in 2020, Lycoming fell, 58-23, on Wednesday night at Hitchcock Arena. Senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, led the Warriors (12-7, 5-5 MAC Commonwealth) with six points, two steals and a block and junior Erica Lutz added five points, 11 rebounds and a block. Messiah 58, Lycoming 23
Lycoming 6 7 4 6 — 23 Messiah 11 8 21 18 — 58
Lycoming (12-7)
Akilah McFadden 3-9 0-2 6; Erica Lutz 2-8 1-2 5; Kenzie Reed 1-5 1-1 3; Alex Jones 1-2 0-3 2; Kelly Vuz 1-3 0-0 2; Allison Wagner 1-2 0-0 2; Sydney Purcell 1-7 0-0 2; Ryanna Lamoreaux 0-0 1-2 1; Diana Rantz 0-0 0-0 0; Tess Arnold 0-3 0-0 0; Courtney Treude 0-0 0-0 0; Morgan Mader 0-10 0-0 0; Megan Helminiak 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
10-51 3-10 23.
Messiah (15-3)
Jayneisha Davis 5-12 3-4 13; Megan Zimmerman 5-5 3-4 13; Brooke Breinich 5-7 0-0 10; Leah Springer 5-17 0-0 10; Eleana Eckley 1-7 4-4 7; Amber High 1-3 1-2 3; Gracie Cryan 0-4 2-2 2; Madison Eich 0-0 0-0 0; Sasha McMonigle 0-2 0-0 0; Sidney Stutzman 0-5 0-0 0; Logan Plosker 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
22-63 13-16 58.
3-point goals: Lycoming 0-9 (McFadden 0-3; Arnold 0-1; Mader 0-5), Messiah 1-11 (Eckley 1-3; Springer 0-2; High 0-1; McMonigle 0-1; Stutzman 0-1; Plosker 0-1; Davis 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 38 (Lutz 11), Messiah 49 (Zimmerman 7; Davis 7). Assists: Lycoming 5 (Reed 3), Messiah 12 (Springer 6). Total fouls: Lycoming 16, Messiah 13. Technical fouls: None. A:
208.
National Football League playoffs
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT Tennessee 20, New England 13 Sunday, Jan. 5 Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10 Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Kansas City 51, Houston 31 Green Bay 28, Seattle 23
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24 San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC 38, NFC 33
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl Team Comparison OFFENSE KC SF GAMES (Won-Lost) 12-4 13-3 FIRST DOWNS 350 336 Rushing 93 110 Passing 211 195 Penalty 46 31 YDS GAINED (tot) 6067 6097 Avg per Game 379.2 381.1 RUSHING (net) 1569 2305 Avg per Game 98.1 144.1 Rushes 375 498 Yards per Rush 4.2 4.6 PASSING (net) 4498 3792 Avg per Game 281.1 237.0 Passes Att. 576 478 Completed 378 331 Pct Completed 65.6 69.2 Yards Gained 4690 4029 Sacked 25 36 Yards Lost 192 237 Had intercepted 5 13 Yards Opp Ret 23 215 Opp TDs on Int 0 1 PUNTS 49 52 Avg Yards 43.4 44.9 PUNT RETURNS 32 33 Avg Return 6.9 8.0 Returned for TD 0 0 KICKOFF RETURNS 37 20 Avg Return 25.1 20.4 Returned for TD 1 0 PENALTIES 107 105 Yards Penalized 1029 939 FUMBLES BY 20 19 Fumbles Lost 10 10 Opp Fumbles 20 28 Opp Fum Lost 7 15 POSS. TIME (avg) 29:27 31:37 TOUCHDOWNS 50 56 Rushing 16 23 Passing 30 28 Returns 4 5 EXTRA-PT KICKS 45/48 49/50 2-PT CONVERSIONS 1/2 2/5 FIELD GOALS/FGA 34/38 30/39 POINTS SCORED 451 479
DEFENSE
POINTS ALLOWED 308 310 OPP FIRST DOWNS 344 285 Rushing 115 105 Passing 190 150 Penalty 39 30 OPP YARDS GAINED 5594 4509 Avg per Game 349.6 281.8 OPP RUSHING(net) 2051 1802 Avg per Game 128.2 112.6 Rushes 416 401 Yards per Rush 4.9 4.5 OPP PASSING(net) 3543 2707 Avg per Game 221.4 169.2 Passes Att. 582 519 Completed 352 318 Pct Completed 60.5 61.3 Sacked 45 48 Yards Lost 338 367 INTERCEPTED BY 16 12 Yards Returned 141 286 Returned for TD 1 3 OPP PUNT RETURNS 19 23 Avg return 4.7 5.7 OPP KICKOFF RET 37 48 Avg return 19.6 21.8 OPP TOUCHDOWNS 36 37 Rushing 14 11 Passing 21 23 Returns 1 3
Transactions
BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts. HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Dusty Baker manager. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a minor league contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator; Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator; Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development; Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager; Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development; Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting; Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL); Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal); Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL); Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer); and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Samia Mahjub vice president/business analytics and strategic support. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C Jake Romanski. Can-Am League NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Trace Norkus to a contract extension. Signed LHP Justin Lewis. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Kevin Hahn. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed C Hunter Hisky. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded INF Connor Panas to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association for a player to be named later. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Reinstated WR Rodney Adams to the Indianapolis Colts from the Reserve/Retired list. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Kenny Shaw.
HOCKEY
USA HOCKEY — Named N.Y. Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men’s National Team.
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).
COLLEGE
