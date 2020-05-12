Feds: Unapproved COVID-19 drug was headed for Union County

HARRISBURG — A parcel containing 1,200 capsules of an unapproved coronavirus medication was seized Monday at the Port of Harrisburg.
The substance, Linhua Qingwen, originated in Hong Kong and was headed for an unidentified Union County address, according to the US Customs and Border Protection Office. The office withheld specific details of the seizure.
Stephen Sapp, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) information officer, said the investigation is in its early stages. The importer could be prosecuted at the federal level or it could be turned over to local law enforcement.
According to a press release issued by CBP, Linhua Qingwen was being used to treat some COVID-19 patients. They maintained the effectiveness of the medication was unknown and it remained unapproved for use in the United States.
The CBP seizure was one of several since late March in various Middle Atlantic ports, including Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. Counterfeit COVID-19 test kits, nearly 400 counterfeit N95 respirator masks, counterfeit test strips and nearly 2,500 "unapproved and potentially counterfeit" medications were also seized. Hydroxychloroquine sulfate and others were among the medications, according to CBP.
The products were not on the current Emergency Use Authorization List nor are the manufacturers on the list of firms who have provided compliance notification to the FDA. The CBP noted they were imported in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Evangelical Community Hospital Spokesperson Deanna Hollenbach had no further information other than what had been reported. D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, had no other information.
