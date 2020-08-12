Milton Area
MILTON — The doors of school buildings in the Milton Area School District are on schedule to open to students Thursday, Aug. 20, in spite of alternative recommendations released Monday, Aug. 10, by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education.
Following a lengthy discussion during the Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting, the school board voted to continue with its previously approved Health and Safety Plan for reopening. However, the motion approved by the board added the condition that Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan can change the method of delivery of instruction based on local COVID-19 transmission rates.
Under the options offered as part of the reopening plan, Keegan said 60 to 65% of students have been selected by their families to receive in-person instruction. The remaining 600 students will either take classes in real time via computer, or take classes online offered as part of Milton’s cyber school.
The board voted on maintaining its Health and Safety Plan after Keegan said districts across Pennsylvania received new recommendations from the Departments of Health and Education.
Under those recommendations, Keegan said Union County is classified as having a substantial rate of community spread of COVID-19. Counties classified as substantial are recommended to utilize an entirely online learning model.
Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE — Following a one-hour executive session, the Warrior Run School District school board voted to stick with its previously approved Health and Safety Plan and open for in-person instruction Thursday, Aug. 20.
Board members Doug Whitmoyer, Tamara Hoffman, Mark Burrows, Linda Shupp, Danelle Reinsburrow, Jennifer Meuele, JJ Lyons and Daniel Truckenmiller voted in favor of moving forward with the previously approved plan. Gail Foreman voted against.
The vote was made during the board’s Tuesday, Aug. 11, committee session, which was held online via Zoom.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the administration initially felt confident in the Health and Safety Plan previously approved by the board.
Components of the plan include requiring face coverings to be worn throughout the day when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. The coverings are required when students are on buses.
The plan also gives families the options of having their children educated in the classrooms, online via a real-time learning option or online taking classes via Warrior Run’s cyber school.
According to the results of a survey sent out to families in the district, Hack said 80% are opting to have their children educated in school. In addition, he said 170 students will be taking advantage of the real-time learning option, 70 will utilize Warrior Run’s cyber school and 30 to 40 will be home schooled.
Mifflinburg Area
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors voted Tuesday night to delay the start of school to Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The 8-1 vote to change the school calendar came one day after new state guidelines were announced which recommended public schools adopt online learning if a “substantial” rate of COVID-19 transmission persists within a county. Director Wendy McClintock voted against the motion.
In-service days for teachers will be moved and five additional days will be needed at the end of the school year to satisfy the 180-day requirement for a full school year.
Changing the schooling format would postpone, cancel or change extracurricular activities to online, actions which Lichtel said the district was not interested in doing. Meantime, he noted fall sports have been delayed to Monday, Aug. 24. PIAA guidelines on sports would be forthcoming.
Lichtel said the district would make its decision on how to open up based on two consecutive COVID reports of the same nature but was hopeful that in-person education could be facilitated with the delay. He added that countless community members have communicated their thoughts to the district overwhelmingly supporting a return to school.
