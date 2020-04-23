LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School Principal Paula Reber reported to school directors that there have been meetings concerning commencement and the senior prom.
Reber said Thursday night that senior class advisors and senior class officers have been part of the discussion. The Class of 2020 is also filling out a survey of its preferences.
"While we as adults have all of our thoughts about what it should be and what traditions and things are important," Reber said. "Ultimately this is about celebrating our students and making sure that we have elements of what they desire and want in that."
Reber said the big question regarding a prom would be when people would be able to hold mass gatherings again. Having at the high school would allow for flexibility.
Graduation options also depend on when mass gatherings will be acceptable. Students were asked how far into the summer they would be comfortable with it being held.
"We also need to be mindful that we have students going into the military," Reber said. "We have students that are moving. We have some of our students if we push it very far back that wouldn't even be able to participate."
The topic came up at a recent CSIU principals meeting but there has been no decision to date.
Reber noted the popular "senior walk" through the four school buildings may be replaced by a "senior drive" or a kind of parade in cars downtown. Village Realty, she added, is still planning to issue senior signs as they have in the last several years.
