TURBOTVILLE - On a night when Warrior Run’s seniors shined, Hoyt Bower stood out with a monster game on offense, tallying 243 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and another score through the air as the Defenders opened the scholastic football campaign with a convincing 35-6 romp over neighborly rival Muncy Friday at Warrior Run.
Though the offense sputtered early and penalties handicapped the Defenders throughout the first half, once Bower found the holes and his offensive line began wearing Muncy down, it was smooth sailing.
“Once we turned it up, we knew they couldn’t stop the run,” said Bower. “We know how to run the ball, and we know how to block. I knew I had to hit the holds and my line would block for me.”
Scoreless through one quarter, it wasn’t until QB Remington Corderman found Bower over the middle for a gorgeous 47-yard pass and catch that the scoreboard came to life.
It didn’t take long for the Defenders to put seven more up, as Pete Reasner crushed Muncy QB Branson Eyer, causing the football to pop up in the air long enough for David Gearhart to corral it and give Warrior Run another shot before halftime.
Corderman made the best of the situation, hooking up with Riley Daubert over the middle for a 37-yard pass and catch. Logan Witmer’s point after made it 14-0 at the half.
The second half was all Warrior Run as the Defenders racked up more yardage on the ground while the defense, led by Jackson Welliver, smothered the Indian attack. Warrior Run held the Muncy ground game to just 52 yards on the night.
“Jackson Welliver is only better (than last year),” said Defenders Coach Chris Long. “He’s one of the best reading linebackers out there. Pete was hungry tonight. He battled a preseason injury, but he was really fired up tonight.”
Gearhart found the end zone on a one-yard plunge, following a 10-play drive, and the point after made it 21-0 with less than nine minutes left in the third.
After forcing a four and out, the Defenders mounted another third-quarter drive of 10 plays that culminated with a Bower two-yard plunge for the score.
Another four and out for Muncy, and Bower struck again, this time busting free, breaking tackles along the way, and rumbling down the sideline for a 71-yard score. Gearhart plowed in for the two-point conversion, which made it 35-0 Warrior Run.
“We knew we could get at them and run straight at them,” said Long. “It all came together, from the second quarter on.
“We talked at halftime about the penalties, tightening that up. When we weren’t shooting ourselves in the foot we were fine.”
Muncy got on the board late, after a bad snap on a punt attempt set the Indians up deep in Defender territory. Christian Good hooked up with Eyer
for a nice 21-yard score. The kick was no good, though, and the score remained 35-6.
Cordernan finished the night 5-for-13 for 107 yards and two scores. The
Defenders tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground. Daubert had 61 yards receiving, including the score.
Next week, the Defenders travel to take on another neighborly rival, Milton.
Warrior Run 35, Muncy 6
At Warrior Run
Muncy 0 0 0 6 - 6
Warrior Run 0 14 13 8 - 35
Scoring
2nd quarter
WR - Hoyt Bower 47 reception from Remington Corderman, Logan Witmer PAT,
7-0, 3:06
WR - Riley Daubert 37 reception from Corderman, Witmer PAT, 14-0, :12
3rd quarter
WR - David Gearhart 1 run, Witmer PAT, 21-0, 8:29
WR - Bower 2 run, PAT failed, 27-0, 1:05
4th quarter
WR - Bower 71 run, Gearhart 2-point conversion, 35-0, 10:44
Mu - Branson Ayer 21 reception from Christian Good, PAT failed, 35-6, :44,
Individuals
Rushing: Muncy: Good 3-7; Ethan Gush 6-20; Branson Eyer 2-6; Paul Pepper
8-22; team 2(-17); Elijah Weikle 3-5; Dillyn Sharr 2-6; Jason Shuda 1-1.
WR: Bower 27-243, 2TD; Gearhart 6-22, TD; Denver Beachel 2-18; Corderman
1-4; Justin Blair 5-10.
Passing: Muncy: Eyer 2-3-1, 8 yards; Good 1-1-0, 21 yds, TD; WR: Corderman
5-13-0, 107, 2TD; Hunter Rovenolt 0-0-0.
Receiving: Muncy: Good 1(-2); Gage Wertz 1-10; WR: Riley Daubert 4-61, TD;
Bower 1-47, TD.
INT: Gearhart
