LEWISBURG — “The Fantasticks,” the longest running musical in history, will be staged in Hufnagle Park.
The RiverStage Community Theatre will present “The Fantasticks” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Hufnagle Park Gazebo near Fifth and Market Streets in Lewisburg.
Admission is free and no tickets are required, but online donations are highly encouraged. Audience members will also be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing rules.
“The Fantasticks” by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, is a charming musical about a boy (Matt), a girl (Luisa), and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. As the narrator asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic, the boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other.
The show ran Off-Broadway for over 42 years and at the heart of its poetry is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time and has enchanted audiences around the world.
“The Fantasticks is the perfect show for this location and these circumstances,” said Jove Graham, director and RiverStage board president. “It is a beautiful, funny, simple tale about young love in the moonlight, and it works perfectly outdoors in a park setting. Because of COVID-19, RiverStage cancelled our spring and summer productions, and we are waiting until November to begin a new season. But we thought of this show when we were brainstorming for something fun that we could do to fill the gap.
“With a very small cast needed for rehearsals, and a minimalist set design, it’s exactly the right show to be able to do for free, outdoors, even with masking and social distancing in place,” Graham added. “We wanted our community to know that we are still here, and live theatre is still alive.”
Admission is free, but RiverStage has launched an online fundraising drive of approximately $3,000 instead of selling tickets. The drive aims to cover expenses and to help support the theatre during the pandemic. Donations of any amount can be made at www.gofundme.com/riverstage-fantasticks.
For more information, call 570.989.0848 or visit www.riverstagetheatre.org.
