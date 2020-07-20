FORT WORTH, Texas — Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go and beat rookie teammate Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag at Texas, giving Richard Childress Racing its first 1-2 NASCAR Cup finish in nine years.
With spectators spread out in the stands on a scorching Sunday, a very dehydrated Dillon got the checkered flag and did some celebratory burnouts on the frontstretch before going to the infield care center.
“I got a couple IVs in me, feeling great. I felt great once I kind of got in air conditioner. I was wanting to come back out because it stinks to win the race and you’re falling out,” Dillon said when finally on his postrace Zoom call. “But I gave it all. I left it all out there. At least I can say that, and left it all on the track.”
Dillon raced to his third career win and first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season. It was Dillon and Reddick in the front on the final three restarts, the first after an incident with 29 laps left that shuffled the fast car of Ryan Blaney to a lap back.
“Not bad for a silver spoon kid, huh?” Dillon, the grandson of Childress, said immediately after the race. “Tyler Reddick, he raced me clean. 1-2 for RCR. This has been coming. We’ve had good cars all year. I’ve got my baby Ace back home, my wife. I’m just so happy.”
It was the first 1-2 finish for RCR in the Cup Series since Clint Bowyer won at Talladega in 2011 ahead of Jeff Burton.
Childress watched the race from a command center at the team’s race shop in North Carolina.
“I mean, it’s great. ... Having Tyler right there, to work with, he’s got a teammate that he’s really working good with,” Childress said. “And to see both of those guys racing for the win, I knew they weren’t going to, I was hoping they didn’t wreck each other. It was pretty cool to see RCR in the front.”
Joey Logano finished third, with Kyle Busch fourth a day after he finished ahead of the field in two races — his Xfinity Series victory was taken away after his car failed a postrace inspection, and he then won the Trucks Series race. Series points leader Kevin Harvick, the winner of the last three fall races at Texas, was fifth.
There were an estimated 15,000-20,000 spectators at the track, where it reached 97 degrees late in the first summertime Cup race at Texas — it was supposed to be a spring race nearly four months ago, before the coronavirus pandemic postponed and then shuffled NASCAR’s schedule. Inside the cars, it was 130-140 degrees.
After leading six times for 150 laps, both highs for the race, Blaney finished seventh.
Speedway Motorsports, which owns Bristol and Texas, is a private company like NASCAR, and does not release official attendance numbers. But there appeared to be about 20,000 fans at Bristol for the All-Star race last Wednesday night, and a similar crowd had been expected at Texas, where current regulations would have allowed 50% capacity at the track that seats about 135,000.
NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Results
Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334 laps, 40 points.
2. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334, 42.
3. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 334, 43.
4. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334, 43.
5. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 46.
6. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334, 33.
7. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 50.
8. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 334, 41.
9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 28.
10. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 334, 30.
11. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334, 26.
12. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334, 29.
13. (15) Ryan Newman, Ford, 334, 24.
14. (14) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 334, 23.
15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 334, 22.
16. (36) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 334, 21.
17. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334, 20.
18. (22) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 334, 19.
19. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 333, 20.
20. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 333, 25.
21. (33) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 331, 16.
22. (28) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 331, 15.
23. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 329, 14.
24. (35) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 328, 0.
25. (29) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 323, 0.
26. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 322, 15.
27. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 322, 10.
28. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 322, 9.
29. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 320, 14.
30. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 319, 10.
31. (27) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 318, 0.
32. (31) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 318, 0.
33. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, 318, 0.
34. (26) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 295, 3.
35. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, garage, 263, 2.
36. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, electrical, 254, 0.
37. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 252, 7.
38. (13) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 221, 1.
39. (19) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 219, 1.
40. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 217, 1.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.287 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 38 minutes, 57 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.149 seconds.
Caution Flags: 10 for 45 laps.
Lead Changes: 29 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-25; K.Harvick 26-55; A.Almirola 56-62; M.Truex 63-67; Ky.Busch 68; R.Blaney 69-89; E.Jones 90-94; R.Blaney 95-112; Ky.Busch 113-122; D.Hamlin 123-125; R.Blaney 126-159; J.Logano 160-167; E.Jones 168-169; K.Harvick 170-176; A.Almirola 177-179; M.Truex 180-189; R.Blaney 190-217; B.Keselowski 218-232; D.Hamlin 233-237; R.Blaney 238-248; D.Hamlin 249; R.Blaney 250-287; D.Hamlin 288-289; M.DiBenedetto 290; J.Logano 291-304; K.Harvick 305-307; T.Reddick 308-311; A.Dillon 312-323; T.Reddick 324; A.Dillon 325-334
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 6 times for 150 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 40 laps; A.Almirola, 3 times for 35 laps; A.Dillon, 2 times for 22 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 22 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 15 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 15 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 11 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 11 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 7 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 5 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 721; 2. R.Blaney, 630; 3. B.Keselowski, 615; 4. J.Logano, 607; 5. C.Elliott, 604; 6. D.Hamlin, 578; 7. M.Truex, 557; 8. A.Almirola, 534; 9. Ku.Busch, 533; 10. Ky.Busch, 520; 11. A.Bowman, 508; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 476; 13. C.Bowyer, 461; 14. A.Dillon, 428; 15. J.Johnson, 427; 16. W.Byron, 425.
