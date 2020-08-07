Racing on TV:
Series: NASCAR truck series
Race: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 200
Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Henry 180
Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Firekeepers Casino 400
Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Series: Formula 1
Race: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone Circuit (road course, 3.661 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9:05 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Consumers Energy 400
Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN
