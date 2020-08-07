Racing on TV:

Series: NASCAR truck series

Race: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 200

Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Henry 180

Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon, NBC

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Firekeepers Casino 400

Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Series: Formula 1

Race: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit (road course, 3.661 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9:05 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Consumers Energy 400

Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN

