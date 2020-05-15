NASCAR point standings:

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe early. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.