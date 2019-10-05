The first group of pre-med volunteers at Hospice of Evangelical through a new program designed to help future caregivers identify with patients and end-of-life care: From left, Kat Beck, Apex, N.C.; Rachel Cohen, Glastonbury, Conn.; Katie McCartney, Hershey; Stephanie Lin, San Ramon, Calif.; and back, Melania Lukianov, South River, N.J.; Nina Wilhelm, Jamison; Perry Summers, Cambridge, Md.; and Julianna Detrick, Oxford, Mich. Not pictured, Defne Sement, Chester, N.J., and Emma Dougherty, Wellesley, Mass.