NEW BERLIN — As part of the learning process at SUN Area Technical Institute, classes are encouraged to give back to their communities. One way the masonry class has been giving back is to volunteer their time and their talents to support local American Legions.
Over the summer, the masonry class purchased molds for concrete stones featuring each of the military branches. Middle and high school students attending the summer camp in June were able to be the first students to create these stones imprinted with the military emblems. This week, the stones poured during the summer were coated with a sealant and the 2020 masonry class along with their instructor, Ryan Swinehart, presented Richard Chalmers, American Legion district commander and American Legion Post 182 officer, with the sealed concrete stones to be donated to American Legion Post 182 in Lewisburg.
“Students learn the technique used to pour concrete in silicon molds and they also learn the value of giving back to their communities,” said Swinehart, masonry instructor, adding “it is important that we thank our veterans and that we teach our young people to do what we can for others in our community. It is great when we can teach the skills and that the local American Legions get something in return.”
SUN Area Technical Institute is a one year, primarily senior-only school serving districts in the Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties. The masonry program is one of 18 programs where students can learn skills that prepare them for a career and college. SUN Area Technical Institute is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 2. Community members are invited to come explore the school and learn about the programs offered. For more information call 570-966-1031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.