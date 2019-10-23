Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman Preliminary hearing
• Cody A. Long, 25, of Riverside, waived misdemeanor allegations of intent to to possess controlled substance by person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license and driving while operator privilege was suspended or revoked was also waived. Formal arraignment was scheduled for Monday in Union County Court.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Firearms Act violation
• 8 a.m. Sept. 30 to 12:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 223 Market St., Lewisburg.
Michael J. Hassenplug, 35, of Milton, was charged with three counts of felony Firearms Act, convict or other person not to possess firearm and three counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that Hassenplug went to his Lewisburg apartment and found guns missing and an eviction notice. Further investigation revealed that Hassenplug was in a dispute with his landlord, who entered the apartment and removed two bolt-action rifles from a case so that they would not be accessible when the apartment was unlocked and unattended. They were later taken by police as evidence along with a muzzleloader.
Robbery
• 2:08 p.m. Sunday, 1500 W. Market St., East Buffalo Township.
Calvin Mabry, 50, of Milton, was charged with felony counts of criminal trespass enter structure and robbery inflict or threaten bodily injury after allegedly barging into the house of his estranged wife and punching one of their children in the course of an argument. Buffalo Valley Regional Police also alleged that Mabry tossed an iPhone used by his estranged wife and valued at $1,000.99 off a second-floor balcony, smashing it. He was also charged with misdemeanor simple assault.
Indecent exposure
• 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 to 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 501 N. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
James L. Parker, 32, of New Columbia was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and three counts of open lewdness, misdemeanors, after allegedly exposing his genitals to a female clerk waiting on him at the Sunoco convenience store. Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged Parker repeated the behavior at approximately the same time for three consecutive days. He was also charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, hazardous physical offensive conduct.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• Aug. 19 at Liberty Street and Baylor Road.
Jessica Mitch, 24, of 1034 Beaver Run Road, Turbotville, has been charged with driving under the influence (four counts), prohibited acts, stop and yield signs and period for required lighted lamps. The charges were filed after off-duty Watsontown Police Sgt. Greg Drollinger reported having to slam on his brakes to avoid striking a vehicle driven by Mitch, which failed to stop at a stop sign. Officer Chris Snyder responded to the scene, and found Mitch to allegedly be in possession of a marijuana smoking device. Her blood allegedly tested positive for THC, fentanyl and norfentanyl. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
DUI
• 9:16 p.m. Jan. 25 along Elm Street, Milton.
Bryce Shiffer, 22, of 2834 Sunrise Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and exhaust systems. Police stopped a vehicle operated by Shiffer for having a loud muffler. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and his blood tested positive for marijuana.
Simple assault
• Oct. 8 at 209 Main St., Turbotville.
Austin Rothfuss, 25, of 369 Schmidt Road, Muncy, has been charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. During an argument, troopers said Rothfuss shoved Steven Jacobs into a door, causing a door to break. He is also accused of striking Rebecca Duck in the face. Damage to the door is estimated at $150. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6.
Thefts
• Between 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at 3507 Point Township Drive, Point Township.
Morgan Walker, 34, of 3507 Point Township Drive, has been charged with theft after allegedly taking a .22-caliber revolver owned by her parents, Dale and Linda Johnston. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
Criminal trespass
• Aug. 22 at Speedy’s Place, 73 Broadway, room 3, Milton.
Joshua Wertz, 20, of 2234 State Route 44, Allenwood, has been charged with criminal trespass. The charges were filed after Wertz allegedly broke into a room after being told he was not permitted to stay there due to not paying weekly fees. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
Bad checks
• 3:12 p.m. Aug. 12 at 166 Fern St., West Chillisquaque Township.
Michael Harlon, 46, of 5 Lenox Drive, Selinsgrove, has been charged with bad checks. The charges were filed after Harlon allegedly issued two checks, one for $700 and the other for $400 to Valerie Swartzlander to repay a loan. The checks were returned for non-sufficient funds. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Suzanne M. Mensch and Edward L. Mensch to JB Rental and Power Washing LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mary Rea Pipa to Mary Rea Pipa Trust and Michael D. Pipa trustee, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Andrew P. Moffat, Jamie Moffat, David Moffat and Donna Moffat to Andrew P. Moffat and Jamie Moffat, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 11:08 p.m. Sunday, 1434 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 50-year-old male from Coudersport was arrested after troopers received a report of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma being driven in an erratic manner along Route 35 in Penn Township. The vehicle was located and stopped on Route 15 in East Buffalo Township, Union County, where the operator was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Troopers added that the driver attempted to conceal a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Charges were pending the verification of the substance.
DUI
• 4:51 p.m. Oct. 19 East Academy Road north of T-Bird Lane, Washington Township.
Yvonne R. Dreese, 58, of Selinsgrove, was ticketed for careless driving and suspected of DUI after troopers said her vehicle traveled off East Academy Road and struck a telephone pole. Troopers said Dreese admitted to texting at the time of the crash and leaving the scene. She was not injured but was located at home where the investigation was completed.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:21 p.m. Sunday, New Berlin Highway near Smith Road, Center Township.
A 1998 BMW 320i driven by Joshua I. Mook, 21, of Lewisburg, reportedly hydroplaned, striking a guide rail before sliding off the opposite side of the highway. Troopers said Mook was not injured but was ticketed for driving vehicle at a safe speed.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday along Route 44 north, east of Ott Fork Road, Cummings Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by John M. Drew, 71, of Aston, was traveling south in a left curve when Drew fell from the motorcycle and struck the guiderail. Drew, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Jersey Shore, with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:28 p.m. Friday along Burns Road, north of Vandine Road, Mill Creek Township.
A 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Michael J. Irion, 39, of Muncy, was traveling west in a curve when it wet left, across the roadway, off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:36 p.m. Oct. 13 along Miller Road, north of Bald Eagle Road, Franklin Township.
A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Montoursville boy was traveling too fast for conditions when it went out of control and struck a tree, troopers reported. The driver and his passenger, both of whom were belted, were not injured. The driver was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:57 p.m. Sunday along Route 287, north of Route 284, Pine Township.
A 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Timothy L. Phillips, 47, of Trout Run, was traveling north when it left the east side of the roadway in a right curve and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn and roll down an embankment, troopers noted. Phillips will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
