BETHLEHEM — Sandra K. Andrews, 73, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.
She was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Williamsport, the daughter of the late Thomas H. Sr. and Thelma K. (Overdorf) Waring. On March 22, 1969, she married Elwood “Pete” Andrews, who survives. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Sandra was a 1963 graduate of Montgomery High School. She was devoted to her job as a purchasing agent, working in industrial manufacturing, locally and in New Jersey and Minnesota.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Northampton, where she sang in the choir for many years.
Sandra enjoyed gardening and spending time with her pets.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas “Bob” and Yvonne Waring, of Allenwood; and four nephews and one niece.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Deal, minister of White Deer Valley Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in Sandra’s memory be made to either the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at or to the ASPCA, online at aspca.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
