Snow disappeared from the landscape around these parts weeks ago. Come to think of it, did we ever have any “real” snow?
It’s been years since we’ve had a significant snow event. As much as that pleases many of you, there are those of us who enjoy winter in all its frigid glory.
At no other time of the season does Mother Nature flex her creative muscle, presenting a plethora of pristine ice sculptures, cascades and frozen monuments on a scale that wows even the most seasoned winter hikers.
For the venturous among us, these scenes are but a short drive away. Over the weekend, a visit to the Loyalsock State Forest in Sullivan County — not far from Worlds End State Park — showcased but a few of these masterpieces.
To get there, head north off Route 220 in the Muncy Valley, hang a left onto Route 42 and venture up the mountain to Worlds End Road (state park signs greet you along Routes 220 and 42) where you hang another left. In short time, you’ll be greeted by the Loyalsock State Forest sign as you venture into a canopy of gorgeous hemlocks. As you crest the mountain, you’ll come upon High Knob Road to your left, and a parking area. This is where you want to stop, unless you have a vehicle capable of handling snow and ice for another couple of miles.
Yes, there’s still a good amount of snow and ice up there.
From here, you want to take the Fern Rock Nature Trail to the right. This trail, blazed largely yellow, with some blue “FR” along the way, makes a loop and is gorgeous in the spring and summer — not too difficult either.
However, for this hike, you will take it into the forest until it intersects with the blue- and yellow-blazed Ketchum Run Trail. Hang a right and you’ll immediately hear Ketchum Run to your left. This trail dead ends, where you’ll turn left and head toward the run.
Your first impressive fall is just to your right. It cascades a good 20 feet into an impressively carved gorge. The moss- and fern-covered rocks provide some color year round when not totally obscured by snow.
While there is snow, the canopy is such that not every spot is blanketed. If you have microspikes, or crampons, you can take them just to be safe. Last week, even with inches of snow and some ice — and a 16-degree start to the hike — there was no need for spikes.
As you face the stream, turn right into the hemlocks. There is no blazed trail here, but you can follow the stream along a pretty distinguishable path. Several additional falls greet you as you make your way downstream.
Go far enough and you’ll come upon the Loyalsock Trail, which turns right toward Worlds End State Park, or left, back into the state forest. Turn around and retrace your steps to exit.
Another set of falls is not far from here — about three miles as the crow flies. Angel Falls cascades some 70 to 80 feet, then falls again just downstream a bit.
To find the falls, you have to leave the Loyalsock Trail and follow a blue-blazed trail to the top of the falls, then down where it dead ends into the gorge. The Loyalsock Trail used to meander through here, but has been re-routed.
A trailhead exists off High Knob Road. From here, it’s about a 1.5-mile trek with most of the hike uphill. You should be in decent shape to attempt this hike as there are steep ascents, descents and rocky scrambles — especially if you venture into the gorge.
The views are stunning and the sight of the falls is impressive. During times of low water, Angel Falls can largely dry up, so now through spring is a great time to visit.
Pennsylvania’s wilds boast some truly impressive beauty if you know where to look, and are willing to work for the reward.
Thankfully, the state hasn’t carved roads to most of these sites, leaving them to those willing to make the effort to find them, and preserve them.
