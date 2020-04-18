UNIVERSITY PARK — “Spotted Lanternfly Update 2020: How We Are Fighting It and What You Need to Know,” will be be held at noon Tuesday, May 5, by the Penn State Extension.
During the webinar, Emelie Swackhamer, horticulture extension educator will describe the situation that has been unfolding in Pennsylvania and surrounding states over the last five years. She will discuss management options, explain regulations in place to slow the pest’s spread and give an overview of current research.
The spotted lanternfly, sometimes referred to as SLF, is an invasive insect from Asia that first was found in North America in Berks County, in 2014. The pest since has spread to at least 26 Pennsylvania counties
To register for the webinar, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4509353777787557134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.