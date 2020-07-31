Racing on TV

Series: Formula 1

Race: British Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit (road course, 3.661 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m., ESPN

Series: IMSA

Race: IMSA Sportscar Weekend

Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBC

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

