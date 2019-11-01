Retired Racing Greyound events
MUNCY — A schedule of upcoming Retired Racing Greyhound adoption events has been announced.
The events will be held:
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PETCO, 320 S. Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PETCO, 80 Plaza Drive, Bloomsburg.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at PetSmart, 270 Marketplace Blvd., Selinsgrove
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Tractor Supply Co., 1399 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg. lrbgreys@ptd.net or 570-644-2358.
Boyd House Museum preview
DANVILLE — A sneak preview of the Boyd House Museum’s new Business and Industry Room will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Saturday, Nov. 9 at Boyd House Museum, 19 Bloom St., Danville.
Those attending should enter through the front door, facing Route 11.
The museum is open free for members and students under 18. The cost for non-members will be $5.
For more information, visit Montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Remembrance service
LEWISBURG — The spiritual care team at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a remembrance service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Apple Conference Rooms, to the rear of the O’Keefe Dining Room, at the hospital.
Those attending should enter the Donehower-Eisenhauer Pavilion and follow the blue line on the floor to the dining room.
The service is for the family and friends of individuals who passed away from January through June at the hospital.
The program will include inspirational music by Woody Wolfe. Light refreshments will be served after the service.
To RSVP to attend, call 570-522-2144 or email GuestRelations@evanhospital.com.
Veterans ceremony planned
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village will hold a Veterans Day celebration and concert to honor military veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Village Common, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
The event will include a concert of patriotic songs performed by the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School Dynamic Dragons, Middle School Advanced Strings and seventh- and eighth- grade bands.
To RSVP to attend, call 570-523-4285.
Aging agency to close for Veterans Day
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging and all of its senior centers will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.
To report situations of elder abuse, or for waiver consumers in need of immediate assistance, call 570-524-2100 or 800-533-1050.
Craft Show
MONTANDON — A Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Crossroads Nazarene Church, Routes 147 and 45, Montandon.
For more information, call 570-473-1724.
