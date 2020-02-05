Girls basketball
Mount Carmel 34, South Williamsport 29
Central Columbia 57, Montoursville 35
Benton 44, Montgomery 34
CMVT 30, St. John Neumann 26
Coudersport 47, Wellsboro 23
Central Mountain 42, Jersey Shore 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canton 73, Williamson 54
Wellsboro 53, Towanda 44
N.P.-Mansfield 67, Athens 51
Millville 44, Sullivan County 29
Loyalsock 68, Hughesville 55

