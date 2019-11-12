Singer Brian Hyland is 76. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 76. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 75. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 75. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 74. Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 72. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is 70. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 69. Actress Megan Mullally is 61. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 60. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 58. Actor Sam Lloyd is 56. Rock musician David Ellefson is 55. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 51. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 49. Actress Rebecca Wisocky is 48. Actress Radha Mitchell is 46. Actress Lourdes Benedicto is 45. Actress Tamala Jones is 45. Actress Angela Watson is 45. Singer Tevin Campbell is 43. Actress Ashley Williams is 41. Actress Cote de Pablo is 40. Actor Ryan Gosling is 39. Contemporary Christian musician Chris Huffman is 39. Actress Anne Hathaway is 37. Pop singer Omarion is 35. NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 31. Folk-rock musician Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) is 29. Actress Macey Cruthird is 27.

