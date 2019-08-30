HARRISBURG — Two airports in Northumberland County are among those which will receive state grants announced recently by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Wolf approved $13.7 million in funding to make infrastructure and equipment upgrades at 29 Pennsylvania airports.
The Danville Airport will be receiving $180,000 to install pilot visual aid equipment and replace runway edge lighting.
The Northumberland County Airport will be receiving $7,500 for the installation of security cameras.
Among the other airports to receive funding are: University Park Airport, centre County, $75,000, for joint sealing the runway; Harrisburg International Airport, Dauphon County, $1.4 million, for rehabilitating and reconstructing sections of Airport Drive; International Airport, $2.8 million Lehigh County, $2.8 million, to continue the development of general aviation hangars; Wilkes-Barre/Wymong Valley Airport, Luzerne County, $75,000, for designing replacement of the fuel farm; and Philadelphia International Airport, $494,900, for rehabilitation of platforms and canopies.
