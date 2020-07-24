LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts singled in the seventh inning for his first hit as a Los Angeles Dodger, then signaled for the ball.
That, along with the lineup card, is headed for a display in his house.
“This is something I’ll always remember,” he said Thursday night after scoring the go-ahead run in an 8-1 opening victory over the San Francisco Giants in a fan-less stadium. “It’s just a new chapter in life.”
Betts went 1 for 5 with two strikeouts, a day after signing a $365 million contract covering 2021-32.
Kiké Hernández homered and drove in five runs while tying his career high with four hits for Los Angeles.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said.
Justin Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice and Betts beat second baseman Donovan Solano’s throw to the plate to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the seventh. The Giants lost their video challenge of the call after Betts slid head-first.
Betts struck out with the bases loaded, ending a five-run inning that made it 6-1.
Adam Kolarek (1-0) got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Dustin May became the first Dodgers rookie to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 after Clayton Kershaw went on the injured list because of a back issue.
May allowed one run and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-6 right-hander struck out four and walked none.
“It’s the kind of thing you dream about, throwing on opening day,” May said. “Once the first pitch was thrown I was all good and ready to get going.”
May originally was not on the 30-man active roster, and the 22-year-old found himself pressed into duty after Kershaw’s back stiffened during a weight room workout on Tuesday.
Pablo Sandoval’s sacrifice fly scored San Francisco’s lone run. Tyler Rogers (0-1) took the loss.
The sounds of the game were amplified with only cardboard cutouts of fans in areas of the stands.: The crack of the bat on a sharply hit ball. The DJ’s music echoing. Foul balls clunking loudly upon landing in the seats. The home plate umpire’s third-strike calls easily heard. Teammates yelled reminders to Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson about which base to throw to after he snagged a fly ball in the second.
Giants starter Johnny Cueto allowed one run and five hits over four innings.
