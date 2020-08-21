Racing on TV:

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: KDI Office Technology 200

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Today, race, 4:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Dryden 200 Race 1

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

---

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Dryden 311 Race 1

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Indy 500

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBC

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Dryden 200 Race 2

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Dryden 311 Race 2

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN

