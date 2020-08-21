Racing on TV:
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: KDI Office Technology 200
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Today, race, 4:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Dryden 200 Race 1
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
---
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Dryden 311 Race 1
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Indy 500
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Dryden 200 Race 2
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Dryden 311 Race 2
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.