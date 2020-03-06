The weekend ahead:

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Fanshield 500

Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Race distance: 500 kilometers

Schedule: Today, practice, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Last year: Kyle Busch won at the track in the spring, while Martin Truex won at Phoenix in the fall.

Last race: Alex Bowman won in Fontana, Calif.

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: LS Tractor 200

Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Race distance: 200 miles

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1; race, 4 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Kyle Busch won at Phoenix in the spring, while Justin Allgaier won at the track in the fall.

Last race: Rookie Harrison Burton scored his first career victory in Fontana, Calif.

Series: ARCA

Race: General Tire 150

Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Race distance: 150 miles

Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., FS1.

Last year: This is the track’s first ARCA race. Ty Gibbs won an ARCA West race held at Phoenix in November.

Last race: Michael Self won the season opener at Daytona.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.