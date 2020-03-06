The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Fanshield 500
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
Race distance: 500 kilometers
Schedule: Today, practice, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Last year: Kyle Busch won at the track in the spring, while Martin Truex won at Phoenix in the fall.
Last race: Alex Bowman won in Fontana, Calif.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: LS Tractor 200
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1; race, 4 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Kyle Busch won at Phoenix in the spring, while Justin Allgaier won at the track in the fall.
Last race: Rookie Harrison Burton scored his first career victory in Fontana, Calif.
Series: ARCA
Race: General Tire 150
Track: Phoenix Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
Race distance: 150 miles
Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., FS1.
Last year: This is the track’s first ARCA race. Ty Gibbs won an ARCA West race held at Phoenix in November.
Last race: Michael Self won the season opener at Daytona.
