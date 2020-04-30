FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed free agent WR Trevor Davis.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Daryl Worley to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents; LB’s Krys Barnes, Tipa Galeai and Delontae Scott, S’s Henry Black and Frankie Griffin, T Travis Bruffy, CB’s Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Stanford Samuels, and Will Sunderland, G Zack Johnson, FB Jordan Jones, QB Jalen Morton, DT Willington Previlon, WR Darrell Stewart and RB Patrick Taylor.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed undrafted free agents; K Rodrigo Blankenship, DT Kameron Cline, DE Kendall Coleman, TE Farrod Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Carter O’Donnell, CB Travis Reed, S Donald Rutledge, LB Brandon Wellington and DT Chris Williams.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed undrafted free agents; WR’s Matt Cole and Kirk Merrit, T’s Jonathan Hubbard and Nick Kaltmayer, LB Kylan Johnson, DT’s Benito Jones and Ray Lima, DE Tyshun Render, C Donell Stanley and TE Bryce Sterk.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Exercised the fifth-year options on TE Evan Engram and S Jabrill Peppers.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on TE O.J. Howard.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with G Zac Kerin on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Johannes Kinnvall to a two-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Victor Brattstrom to a two-year contract.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed G Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Agreed to terms with F Dominic Franco on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL — Announced C Nehemie Kabeya has transferred from College of Southern Idaho. Announced G Alex Caldwell has transferred from Southeast Missouri.
