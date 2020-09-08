LOCK HAVEN — The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club's annual Fall Train Meet will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, located off of Lock Haven exit 178 of Interstate 80, on Fairground Road.
This train show is one of the club’s major fundraising events. Income raised by this event will provide future layout expansion, train station maintenance and other projects underway at the club’s home, located in the former New York Central Railroad Station in Castanea.
Activities slated for this show include dealers providing new and used model railroad trains and equipment, repair parts and model cars, trucks, old toys, and buildings. Complimentary door prizes will be called hourly. Club items such as hats, patches and decals will be available. Information on future club activities and membership applications will be available.
Donations of model railroading items will be accepted.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Hand Sanitizer will be available. Masks are recommended and will be available upon request.
For more information, visit www.ccmrr.org or call Jim Hill at 570-726-6826.
