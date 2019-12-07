Mountain range, that is. With my riding buddies, I explored Nittany Mountain frequently. Living on the slopes in White Deer Township, Union County, made it easy to explore. We saw the lush green leaves of spring and summer give way to the beautiful colors of fall. We plod through thick underbrush, and glided on clear trails. The horses walked across water, logs, through brush, over rocks, and on mountain trails.
In the heat of summer and early fall flies bit the horses. We used tree branches to help swish the flies away from their faces. We rode in pouring rain and chuckled at our unpreparedness for weather changes. We rode in fog and snow. Nittany Mountain is a grand experience despite any unfavorable weather conditions.
The reflection of the sun on the water puddles and other views were breathtaking. We identified trees, ate birch bark, identified bird sounds, saw lots of small critters and discussed rock structure with close-up explorations.
With binoculars in one hand and topographical maps in the other, we determined the surrounding mountains from Mount Pleasant Mills to Beavertown, and from Sunbury and Danville to Williamsport’s portion of Bald Eagle Range. We could easily see Shade Mountain, Jacks Mountain, Buffalo Mountain, the Spruce Run water reservoir, Montour Ridge, and White Deer Mountain. We also saw the Northeastern Federal Penitentiary at Lewisburg regularly.
Fall was fantastic. As the leaves came down, the shuffle of the horses’ feet brought back memories of playing in piles of leaves as a child. Having spent some of my childhood on a horse — particularly in the woods, I couldn’t resist getting off the horse and shuffling a little myself.
As winter came, my enthusiasm did not wane. Despite foot warmers, electric socks, and layers of warm clothing, trips got somewhat shorter. In summer, we rode four to eight hours at a time. In winter, two to three. We saw some of the most beautiful sights one can ever imagine. I commented that the sights were so fantastic it made me feel like I should pay someone. Instead, my Heaveny Father has given me eyes to behold his beautiful creation – free!
We saw many deer. They smelled the horses without fear and let us get very close to them. In the snow, we saw many of their trails too. Occasionally, we either stepped over a snake or walked out around one. One was a copperhead. I was over it with my horse, River, before my friend detected it. I’m thankful my Little Red River didn’t “feel” it!
We never saw, but heard many coyotes but saw domestic dogs. My horses had no fear of dogs, and probably not coyotes either. I wasn’t disappointed to have missed them however.
Most times I rode with a friend, but there were times I rode alone. One such time was toward dusk in the end of November. My Comet always “pointed” when he saw a deer, wild turkey, porcupine or something suspicious. He would stop, look in a certain direction and point his ears toward it. He always saw them before I did.
On one occasion, Comet did this. I immediately looked around for a deer. I saw nothing. I said, “Come on boy, it’s OK, let’s go.” I patted him on the neck and expected him to obey (he generally did so). I was just about to be impatient with his lack of submission, when I saw a bear come out of a brush blind to stand right in front of us, about 50 feet.
My heart started to pound! I judged him at about 300 pounds. Comet was breathing deeply and just stood his ground. I kept whispering, “Good boy,” patted his neck and looked for baby bears. I didn’t see any, but Comet and the bear stared for a while. Eventually, the bear turned and headed in the direction of our home. Comet and I went home another way.
Since there were no young bears, the bear wouldn’t have attacked us; but I thought I had a pretty brave horse anyway. I’ve been told horses sometimes “space out” with bears. Paul and the others at the house saw what was probably the same bear. They judged it to be more like 400 pounds. In bear hunting season, a black bear was shot in our immediate vicinity weighing about 400 pounds. We always had bears around our property on Sunrise Road, so there was no way to know if it was the same one.
The Bible says in Psalm 20:7, “Some trust in chariots, some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.” I have entered a new season of my life, and I want to trust God completely for every part of my life. Philippians 4:11, “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances.” Sweet, sweet peace is ours in Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.