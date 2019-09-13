Wilkes holds summer commencement
WILKES-BARRE — Two local students were among those to receive degrees Sept. 8 during the summer commencement ceremony at Wilkes University.
Local graduates included:
• Rosaria Clements, of Mifflinburg, received a Master of Science in Education.
• Andrew Hasuga, of Coal Township, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
BMW executive to speak at Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT — Russ Lucas, BMW of North America, will speak at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Shangraw Performance Hall, Mary Lindsay Honors Hall, on the Lycoming College campus, as part of the James W. Harding Executive Speaker Series.
His presentation, “The Fast Lane to Success: From Lycoming College to BMW,” will address his career and what it’s like to work in the BMW culture.
A 30-year veteran of the auto industry, Lucas is a 1979 Lycoming graduate. He started his career with BMW of North America LLC in 1985, and was named the vice president for recall implementation in 2018.
Prior to that, Lucas served as vice president of the southern region, taking charge of the largest sales opportunity region in the United States. He has held multiple other positions at BMW of North America, including vice president of the eastern region, pre-owned manager, southern regional aftersales manager and multiple other positions. He began his career at Subaru of North America.
Lucas is a member of the Workforce Development Advisory Board at ACT, Inc. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Lycoming College, and master’s degree in business administration from Rider University.
Penn College offering SAT course
WILLIAMSPORT — Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology will be offering a course to help high school students prepare for the standardized test used as an admissions tool by many institutions of higher learning.
The course will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on seven consecutive Sundays from Oct. 6 through Nov. 17. The course will provide 12 hours of math preparation and nine hours devoted to English and reading.
For more information, or to register and pay fees, call 570-327-4775 or visit www.pct.edu/wdce.
