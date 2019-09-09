LEWISBURG – During its annual customer appreciation event held at Ard’s Farm Market, Lewisburg, AgChoice Farm Credit welcomed 900 guests and announced enhancements to its beginning farmer education and loan programs.
“At AgChoice, we believe in growing Pennsylvania agriculture and making capital available to beginning farmers,” said Shawn Frantz, AgChoice assistant regional lending manager. “To that end, we’re improving SmartStart, a program that allows young or beginning and small farmers to earn credits for completion of educational workshops.
“We’re also excited to announce an educational reimbursement program to help defray workshop costs.”
Program updates will make SmartStart benefits open to more young, beginning and small farmers while also encouraging financial and industry educational opportunities, it was noted. Highlights include:
• The SmartStart incentive program is now available to both part-time farmers and full-time farmers.
• SmartStart EXPRESS, a new extension of SmartStart, is for start-up farmers applying for loans of $50,000 or less. Complete a brief business plan and receive special pricing.
• Simplified requirements for traditional SmartStart loans, $50,000 — $1 million, that are more flexible, while still offering 0.25% and 0.50% rate reductions for completion of educational activities.
• A new educational reimbursement program that features $250 reimbursements to young, beginning and small farmers to attend trainings on production, business or financial management topics.
For second-generation farmers, brothers Todd and Kyle Esbenshade, Beaver Springs, SmartStart reduced their interest rate for their first loans. “As we started farming, we needed to earn enough income for living expenses,” Todd said.”SmartStart helped us save money as we took the next steps to expand our family business.”
Registration in SmartStart is free and open to any young, beginning or small farmers in AgChoice’s territory. Visit agchoice.com to learn more about SmartStart and other educational programs.
