MILTON — Lynn Kerstetter will present a series of three cooking classes, titled “The Dish,” at Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, located on the second floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
The classes to be offered will be: Holiday Entertaining, Wednesday; and Budget Friendly Meals, Jan. 8.
The cost to attend will be $10 per person.
