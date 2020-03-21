MILTON — Coach Rod Harris and his Black Panthers girls track and field team seems set on a course of long-term success.
Harris is blessed with an abundance of talent across the grade levels, and in multiple events on the track, and in the field.
Heading that group is a pair of seniors — hurdling standout Leah Bergey and thrower Kamryn Snyder.
Bergey and Snyder claimed District 4 3A championships a year ago, Bergey in the high jump and the 100 and 300 hurdles and Snyder in the shot put.
Both have worked hard in the offseason and stand poised to pick up where they left off a year ago.
“Leah is the best track and field athlete that I have coached in my 19 years as a track and field coach,” Harris said. “She is hard-working, determined to succeed, does not like to lose and competes with a refuse-to-lose attitude all while being the most humble, polite, respectful, competitive athlete that I have ever met.”
Bergey’s times at state would have earned a 2A state title, however the Panthers are a tick over the limit in terms of enrollment and will compete again in the highly competitive 3A field.
“We’re only over by four students with our enrollment numbers,” said Harris. “We are not a 3A track and field school and therefore our athletes pay the price when we get to the District (which only allows the champions to advance, and those meeting tough qualifying standards) and state championships. An example of this is Leah Bergey. Last year at the PIAA State Championship if we were 2A, she would have been state champ in the 100-meter high hurdles. Unfortunately we were 3A and she didn’t make finals.”
Snyder, the champion in the shot from District 4 a year ago, finished 14th at states with a heave of 36-11. Harris said she shares many of the qualities Bergey possesses.
“Kam is a beast!” he said. “She is an unbelievable thrower who is recognized for her success in the shot put, but also is very good in the discus and javelin, which go unnoticed... Kam, myslef and our coaching staff have beig goals for her this season and hopefully everything will click and we will be able to accomplish those goals. She is a competitor and also doesn’t like to lose.”
Another senior point producer is Kylie Roup.
“Kylie is another athlete that trains and works really hard to be as good as she can be,” said Harris. “She trains alongside Leah every day and they both push each other to be great. I lean on Kylie a lot to get our team points throughout our meets and she always comes through for the team.”
Youth is served at Milton. Sophomores Janae Bergey, Jillian Hopple and Leah Walter burst onto the scene a year ago and comprise a deep, talented group of athletes for the Black Panthers.
“We have a great team where all of our athletes do their part to pull their own weight for the team,” said Harris. “We have a nice variety and well-rounded team that covers all of the areas.”
Janae “is very talented and is a top performer on this team,” noted Harris.
Walter excels in the distance events, from the 400 to the 3200 and has proven to be a reliable points producer. Hopple will compete in springs and jumps for the Panthers.
Others Harris sees as taking the next step: Riley Murray in the sprints, mid-distance and pole vault, Katelyn Zimmerman in the distance events and thrower Mylea Neidig.
Milton girls track and field
Coach: Rod Harris Roster
Seniors:
Leah Bergey, Tierra Fisher, Brelynn McCarty, Mylea Neidig, Ariane Raymond, Kylie Roup, Kamryn Snyder, Samantha Snyder, Sage Starks, Emma Swanson.
Juniors:
Sarah Aikey, Diana Cabrera, Karenza Musser, Morgan Solomon, Alanna Stamm, Contessa Watchey-Francke, Kathryn Weaver, Regina Wendt, Katelyn Zimmerman.
Sophomores:
Alexis Beaver, Janae Bergey, Alexis Berkheimer, Lacee Day, Kelly Hause, Jacklyn Hopple, Jillian Hopple, Tridaija Lisimba-Alvarez, Mackenzie McBride, Mya Moser, Riley Murray, Aaliyah Myers, Tiana Osterhoudt, Jaanai Rodriguez, Kyla Rovenolt, Natalie Rowe, Anita Shek, Ella Swartzentruber, Cierra Vadasz, Leah Walter.
Freshmen:
