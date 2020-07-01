STATE COLLEGE — A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College is projecting "a pretty extended period of heat" for the Central Susquehanna Valley.
"For a true heat wave, by definition, you need three days in a row of 90 degree temperatures," Meteorologist Steve Travis said. "There's a pretty good chance of that happening."
Forecast highs for the next four days are as follows: Thursday, July 2, 92 degrees; Friday, July 3, 93 degrees; Saturday, July 4, 91 degrees; and Sunday, July 5, 92 degrees.
Travis expects the level of humidity to build each day. He said it feels "really hot" when the dew point hits 70."
"(Thursday) may not be really humid out," he said. "Friday looks like dew points will get into the mid 60s and should stay there until Sunday. Those days, in addition to the heat, it will start to feel more humid."
Travis said there is a slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm Friday afternoon, July 5.
He also noted that the Sahara dust cloud which was entering U.S. skies had dissipated.
"The plume that had made it to the U.S., it's pushed well to the south and east (of Pennsylvania) and dissipated some. In the near term, there shouldn't be any impact from that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.