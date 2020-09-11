NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 2106; 2. Denny Hamlin, 2087; 3. Joey Logano, 2060; 4. Brad Keselowski, 2055; 5. Alex Bowman, 2052; 6. Martin Truex, 2049; 7. Chase Elliott, 2045; 8. Austin Dillon, 2043; 9. William Byron, 2042; 10. Kyle Busch, 2040; 11. Kurt Busch, 2037; 12. Aric Almirola, 2033; 13. Clint Bowyer, 2033; 14. Cole Custer, 2030; 15. Matt DiBenedetto, 2016; 16. Ryan Blaney, 2016.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 1005; 2. Chase Briscoe, 951; 3. Ross Chastain, 911; 4. Noah Gragson, 878; 5. Harrison Burton, 789; 6. Justin Haley, 781; 7 . Justin Allgaier, 757; 8. Brandon Jones, 706; 9. Michael Annett, 698; 10. Riley Herbst, 606; 11. Ryan Sieg, 567; 12. Brandon Brown, 492.
