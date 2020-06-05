WHITE DEER — Larry and Carol (Matava) Maynard celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
The couple has three children, Patrick and Lynn Maynard, of Milton; Nathan and Beth Maynard, of Duboistown; and Brian and Laree Rolley, of Pittsburgh; and six grandchildren.
A celebration was held Saturday, May 16, in White Deer with children and grandchildren.
