DUBLIN, Ohio — The drama was more than Jon Rahm wanted. The result was what he always imagined.
Rahm became the No. 1 player in the world Sunday with a victory in the Memorial in which he watched an eight-shot lead at the turn shrink to three shots with three holes to play, and then hit what he called the greatest shot of his life that turned into a bogey because of a penalty.
All that mattered was that fist-bump — not a handshake — with Jack Nicklaus, and taking his place along his idol Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1 in the world.
With a two-shot penalty for his ball moving the length of a dimple on his chip-in behind the 16th green, Rahm closed with 3-over 75 for a three-shot victory over Ryan Palmer.
Rahm got up-and-down on the final four greens, which made it feel even sweeter.
“One of the best performances of my life,” Rahm said. “Yesterday was probably one of the best rounds of my life, and finished today with some clutch up-and-downs. As a Spaniard, I’m kind of glad it happened that way.”
The fiery emotion is his hallmark. He showed it with a tee shot that sailed left into a creek on the 11th hole, Rahm slamming his club into the ground in a pique of anger. And it was evident with that ferocious fist-pump when his flop shot from deep rough behind the 16th green rolled into the cup.
Birdie or bogey, it was a winner, a shot that would have made Ballesteros proud.
“I still can’t believe it, I’m not going to lie,” he told Nicklaus off the 18th green.
With the penalty — Rahm had no idea it was an issue after his round, but accepted the penalty when he saw a video that zoomed in close on the ball — he finished at 9-under 279 for his 10th career victory, fourth on the PGA Tour.
Muirfield Village played its toughest in 42 years, with only five players under par, the fewest for the final round since this tournament began in 1976. Rahm’s 75 was the highest finish by a winner since Roger Maltbie shot 76 the inaugural year.
The rough wasn’t cut all week. The greens were allowed to go to the edge because they are being replaced. Crews already had stripped the entire fifth green as the leaders were on the back nine.
Rahm looked to be playing a different course. He played bogey-free on the front nine with birdies on the two par 5s. That put him eight shots clear on his way to No. 1.
And then he made bogey on the 10th. Not a problem.
He yanked his tee shot into a creek on the par-5 11th, and that was a bigger problem based on how hard he slammed the club into the ground in a pique of anger. He made double bogey. Palmer made birdie on the 12th, and then Rahm made another bogey from the bunker on the 14th.
Just like that, the lead was three shots.
Only a week ago at Muirfield Village for the Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas had a three-shot lead with three holes to play and wound up losing in a playoff to Collin Morikawa.
Rahm was worried his tee shot might find the back bunker, though the rough was not a great option with how fast the greens were running. Rahm was thinking anything inside 10 feet would be good. This was perfect, the ball landing on the fringe and sliding down the slope into the cup.
As for the penalty?
“It doesn’t change the outcome of the tournament,” he said. “It just puts a little bit of an asterisk in it in the sense of I wish I could just keep that birdie because it was one of the greatest shots of my life, right?”
The chip was similar — but from a different angle — to Tiger Woods chipping in from behind the 16th green when he won the Memorial for the fifth time in 2012.
Woods, in his first competition since Feb. 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, shot 76 and tied for 40th.
“Tough, tough conditions to start out my first week back, Thursday and Sunday,” Woods said. “But it was good to get the feel and the flow of competing again.”
Matthew Fitzpatrick had a 68 for the low score of the final day to finish third.
The consolation prize went to Palmer (74) and Mackenzie Hughes (72), who earned spots in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in September as the leading two players from the top 10 who were not already eligible.
Henrik Norlander could have taken the final spot with a par on the 18th, but he missed the fairway well to the right, couldn’t reach the green and made bogey. Norlander and Hughes tied at 3-under 285, but the spot went to Hughes because he had the better world ranking.
That ranking now starts with Rahm, who only four years ago was at the Memorial to receive the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s best college player.
Now he’s the best in the world, a ranking that McIlroy had since Feb. 9.
“He deserves it,” McIlroy said after his tie for 32nd. “He’s been playing great for a long time. Even the display this week, it’s pretty impressive.”
PGA Tour the Memorial Tournament Scores
Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round
Jon Rahm (500), $1,674,000 69-67-68-75_279
Ryan Palmer (300), $1,013,700 67-68-73-74_282
Matthew Fitzpatrick (190), $641,700 75-66-74-68_283
Jason Day (123), $418,500 73-66-72-73_284
Matt Wallace (123), $418,500 72-70-70-72_284
Mackenzie Hughes (95), $325,500 74-66-73-72_285
Henrik Norlander (95), $325,500 74-66-71-74_285
Tony Finau (85), $290,625 66-69-73-78_286
Kevin Na (80), $272,025 74-69-71-73_287
Luke List (70), $234,825 70-68-79-71_288
Patrick Reed (70), $234,825 71-76-70-71_288
Xinjun Zhang (70), $234,825 72-73-70-73_288
Harris English (55), $171,585 70-73-74-72_289
Billy Horschel (55), $171,585 76-71-70-72_289
Xander Schauffele (55), $171,585 78-69-72-70_289
Jordan Spieth (55), $171,585 70-70-74-75_289
Brendan Steele (55), $171,585 68-75-71-75_289
Si Woo Kim (46), $127,875 73-73-70-74_290
Patrick Rodgers (46), $127,875 70-72-71-77_290
Steve Stricker (46), $127,875 73-67-77-73_290
Justin Thomas (46), $127,875 74-67-75-74_290
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $78,120 72-69-78-72_291
Corey Conners (33), $78,120 73-74-72-72_291
Dylan Frittelli (33), $78,120 73-68-74-76_291
Keith Mitchell (33), $78,120 74-71-73-73_291
Chez Reavie (33), $78,120 71-67-74-79_291
Scottie Scheffler (33), $78,120 71-73-70-77_291
Brendon Todd (33), $78,120 75-72-68-76_291
Erik van Rooyen, $78,120 76-69-73-73_291
Matthew Wolff (33), $78,120 77-68-70-76_291
Gary Woodland (33), $78,120 68-70-76-77_291
Patrick Cantlay (22), $51,925 70-70-73-79_292
Sergio Garcia (22), $51,925 72-73-73-74_292
Matt Kuchar (22), $51,925 76-67-76-73_292
Rory McIlroy (22), $51,925 70-72-72-78_292
Bubba Watson (22), $51,925 78-68-70-76_292
Danny Willett (22), $51,925 74-66-70-82_292
Lucas Glover (18), $43,245 69-72-74-78_293
Carl Pettersson (18), $43,245 72-72-79-70_293
Scott Harrington (15), $37,665 74-69-76-75_294
Marc Leishman (15), $37,665 72-75-71-76_294
Ryan Moore (15), $37,665 70-75-75-74_294
Tiger Woods (15), $37,665 71-76-71-76_294
Bud Cauley (11), $30,225 75-71-73-76_295
Jason Dufner (11), $30,225 72-73-73-77_295
Lanto Griffin (11), $30,225 72-73-76-74_295
C.T. Pan (11), $30,225 72-74-75-74_295
Jim Furyk (8), $23,839 72-68-79-77_296
Viktor Hovland (8), $23,839 74-66-77-79_296
Charles Howell III (8), $23,839 69-77-73-77_296
Collin Morikawa (8), $23,839 76-70-73-77_296
Sebastián Muñoz (8), $23,839 75-70-72-79_296
Carlos Ortiz (8), $23,839 74-72-70-80_296
Adam Hadwin (6), $21,762 76-70-70-81_297
Phil Mickelson (6), $21,762 72-74-73-78_297
Louis Oosthuizen (6), $21,762 72-73-73-79_297
Kevin Streelman (6), $21,762 75-71-78-73_297
Abraham Ancer (5), $21,111 72-75-72-79_298
Zach Johnson (5), $21,111 76-70-75-77_298
Denny McCarthy (5), $21,111 75-71-76-76_298
Sepp Straka (5), $20,739 73-72-79-75_299
Stewart Cink (4), $20,088 73-74-74-79_300
Bo Hoag (4), $20,088 75-67-79-79_300
Brooks Koepka (4), $20,088 72-75-73-80_300
Scott Piercy (4), $20,088 72-73-77-78_300
Vijay Singh (4), $20,088 71-74-78-77_300
Jimmy Walker (4), $20,088 70-72-81-77_300
Keegan Bradley (3), $19,158 73-73-77-78_301
Tyler Duncan (3), $19,158 75-71-71-84_301
William McGirt (3), $19,158 76-69-73-83_301
Cameron Smith (3), $19,158 74-72-76-79_301
Mark Hubbard (3), $18,693 70-76-76-80_302
Sung Kang (3), $18,507 74-72-78-80_304
Joel Dahmen (3), $18,321 75-72-78-81_306
