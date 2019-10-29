Bloomsburg to host Harvard professor
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will host Harvard University professor Benjamin Friedman Ph.D., for its fall Economics Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Thursday in Mitrani Hall, at the Haas Center for the Performing Arts.
Friedman will speak on the “The Economic Threat to American Politics and Society: Slow Growth, Inequality, and Automation.”
Friedman is the William Joseph Maier Professor of Political Economy, and former chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University.
Friedman’s current professional activities include serving as a director of the Private Export Funding Corporation, a trustee of the Pioneer Funds, and a director of the Council for Economic Education. He was a long-time director and member of the editorial board of the Encyclopaedia Britannica.
Friedman joined the Harvard faculty in 1972. Before that, he worked with Morgan Stanley & Co., investment bankers in New York.
Friedman received the A.B., A.M. and Ph.D. degrees in economics from Harvard University. In addition, he received the M.Sc. degree in economics and politics from King’s College, Cambridge (U.K.), where he studied as a Marshall Scholar.
Bloomsburg to host Community Play Day
BLOOMSBURG — Students from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s College of Education will host a family/community play day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Student Recreation Center on lower campus.
The event, for children pre-K through grade four, is a fun, seasonal activity with open-ended materials in a relaxed environment. Light snacks will be provided and the event is free and open to the public. Parents must stay with their children.
Research ties personality traits to political campaigning
SELINSGROVE — New research from Susquehanna University political scientist Rolfe Peterson finds that personality traits known as the Dark Triad – Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathy – show at higher rates in individuals with increased political ambition, particularly when it comes to campaigning.
In “The Dark Triad and nascent political ambition,” published in the Journal of Elections, Public Opinion and Parties, Peterson and his co-author Carl L. Palmer, associate professor of politics and government at Illinois State University, found that individuals scoring higher in Machiavellianism are more likely to express a willingness to engage in the specific activities associated with campaigning, such as public speaking, holding rallies, media interviews and debating.
“Politics is at times a dark place with manipulation, calculation and conﬂict inherent in the activity,” Peterson said. “We should not be surprised that people who exhibit negative social traits may be drawn to politics and other people might be repelled.”
Using original survey research, Peterson’s analysis found that respondents who scored higher in Machiavellianism were found to be more likely to have higher political ambition, more likely to enjoy the speciﬁc aspects of campaigning and more likely to predict they will be successful candidates.
While narcissism is related to feeling qualiﬁed and thinking about running for political oﬃce, individuals scoring higher in narcissism were found to be less likely to express interest in the speciﬁc work of political campaigning. The same was true of psychopathy.
Peterson admits the research is limited as the data is based on a student survey sample, but also said it raises additional questions that warrant further attention: Are Machiavellian politicians more likely to win elections? Do politicians who exhibit dark personality traits govern differently? Do individuals exhibiting higher dark traits prefer more coercive politics or policy tools?
It is worth noting that the institutional designs in place in many Western liberal democracies curtail the passions and flaws of human nature through checks and balances, Peterson said.
Bucknell plans Christmas program
LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Choirs and the Rooke Chapel Ringers will present “Candlelight Christmas: That Glorious Song of Old.”
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 8 and 10 in Rooke Chapel.
The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and can be purchased online at https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/.
