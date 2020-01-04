HARRISBURG — The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, part of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), has announced a webinar for those interested in applying for funding, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, to assist those interested in applying for the 2020 Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program grant. The grant period is anticipated to open at the end of January.
Preregister for the webinar at www.episcenter.psu.edu/ETI_Home/EBP/2020VDPPWebinar
The webinar will be recorded and made available at a later date to those unable to participate in it.
Anyone looking to be notified when any PCCD grants become available can register at https://www.pccdegrants.pa.gov/Egrants/Public/Subscribe.aspx.
