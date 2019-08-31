Well that’s just great – that is the news that some economists fear another recession is imminent. Just when “baby boomers” are in the middle of their generation’s retirement movement their 401Ks might possibly tank once again. Looks like we’ll all be continuing to work for the foreseeable future. What really bugs me is that once again it is the action of the richest people in the country that may be causing a recession which in turn will hurt the average American most. So what are the signs of a possible recession? According to New York Times financial reporter Neil Irwin there are several. Long term interest rates – the rates investors look to be seeing 10 years out – have fallen sharply since July. On August 14th the yield on the Treasury’s 10 year note dropped to 1.622 percent. That put it below the yield on the treasury’s 2 year note. Thus the “inversion” you may have heard about in recent news. It means investors are less sure of our economy for the future. Irwin also points out that the trade war the President has initiated with China has made businesses uncertain about making decisions and investing more capital. Overall corporate investing has slowed in spite of the “tremendous” tax cuts the President has touted. With interest rates of the central banks already at a low 2 percent, there is not much more they – the Federal Reserve Bank – can do to stimulate the economy if it begins to falter. Our economy’s growth rate has slowed for 5 consecutive months. Back to the rich. Over the last quarter the top 1 percent of earners in the U.S. have reduced their spending. Sales of mansions costing more than $1.5 million have dropped by 5 percent in the last quarter. Car sales of vehicles priced over $1 million have slowed and at the Pebble Beach auction, barely any sold for that much money. Barney’s, a retail establishment catering to the wealthy, has declared bankruptcy; while Nordstrom’s has experienced 3 straight quarters of decline. You’re probably thinking to yourself: “Boo-hoo, the rich can’t buy their big toys, so what?” Why does how the rich spend money matter . . . it matters because the top 10 percent of earners account for 50 percent of all consumer purchases. Of course you remember the Great Recession of 2008. People with large amounts of money to invest were eager for a new monetary vehicle that would earn them large returns on their cash. So the mortgage industry started leveraging risky loans and bundling groups of them like stocks for sale to investors. The problem came when as the economy slowed, like it is starting to now, and the people with those risky mortgages began defaulting. That in turn lost billions for banks, mortgage and insurance companies. Businesses started cutting back or even closing and millions lost their jobs, their life savings and half of their 401 K’s value. I guess the really upsetting thing here is the fact that a “trickle down” effect has never really helped the average American. The idea being the more money the rich had, the more they could invest and therefore jobs would increase as well as salaries. Yet since 1978 the spendable income of average Americans has increased about only 12 percent. In the meantime, the average income of CEO’s has grown by 1000 percent. It’s very obvious that trickle-down economics doesn’t help the average American worker. While the wealthy become even more so, the rest of us stagger along, salting away our meager savings into 401 K’s which in turn shrink when the economy suffers. I know this column has thrown out a lot of figures, but look at it like this: During the Great Recession everyone’s net worth declined. Net worth is generally the value of what you own, minus the value of what you owe. Now if everyone’s net worth shrinks by 25 percent, who is hurt more – the wealthy person with a net worth of $10 million or the average American’s net worth of just under $100,000? So while most of us work 40 plus hours a week, have just enough money to own a home (although fewer Americans own their homes compared to before the 2008 recession), own a car, and take a week or two of stay-cation per year; we suffer the most when the wealthy investing class of our fellow Americans decide they have to do without the $1 million Lamborghini or settle on the less than $1.5 million mansion. It just isn’t fair. Not only isn’t it fair, it’s absolutely dangerous. Both the Bolshevik (Russian) and French Revolutions were in no small part brought about when average citizens of those countries grew dis-satisfied with the power, money and corruption of the wealthy. Our capitalistic, free market economy will only work when most of our citizens see it benefitting themselves. The Republicans and the President frighten people with the threat “the Left” may bring about Socialism. Well if they want Capitalism to remain, they better fix it so my 401K doesn’t tank, my home’s value doesn’t shrink and my promised Social Security check one year from now doesn’t get cancelled. They say the economy will determine the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. Since 2016 the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer. Who are you voting for?
