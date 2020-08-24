UPMC names occupational health medical director
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently named Dr. Nicholas Pytel as the new medical director for Occupational Health Services in the Susquehanna region.
Pytel received a medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey. He also obtained a master of public health and completed his residency in occupational and environmental medicine with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore.
Pytel served in the miltary the military on active duty for five years, including three years at MCAS Cherry Point, N.C., as a naval flight surgeon with the United States Marine Corps. He is also a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
“Workplace injuries have significant costs for employees, employers, and the communities they reside in,” Pytel recently said. “As a provider in occupational and environmental medicine, I focus on preventing, diagnosing, and treating work-related injuries and illnesses. A healthy, positive, and productive workforce leads to stronger family relationships, a healthier local economy, and helps create thriving communities that people want to be a part of.”
Pytel will oversee the operations of the WorkCenter at UPMC in the Susquehanna region with offices located in Lock Haven, Muncy, Wellsboro, and Williamsport. He will see patients at The WorkCenter, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) elected Kevin Boozel, Butler County commissioner, as the 2021 president of the association during its 134th Annual Conference.
Other county officials elected to be leaders of CCAP includeL Daryl Miller, Bradford County commissioner, first vice president; Albert “Chip” Abramovic, Venango County commissioner, second vice president; and, Leslie Osche, Butler County commissioner, treasurer. Clinton County Commissioner Jeff Snyder, current CCAP president, will serve as the association’s board chair in 2021.
Elected as district representatives to the CCAP board were: District 1 Representative Basil Huffman, Forest County commissioner; District 2 Representative Dan Vogler, Lawrence County commissioner; District 3 Representative Randy Phiel, Adams County commissioner; District 4 Representative Preston Boop, Union County commissioner; District 6 Representative John Cusick, Northampton County council member; and District 7 Representative Brian Smith, Wayne County commissioner. The District 5 representative will be selected in the near future. Those elected will begin their terms on Jan. 1.
Additionally, Commissioners George Hartwick of Dauphin County and Christian Leinbach of Berks County were selected representatives to the National Association of Counties.
