Football
READING — Freshman Joey Guida rushed 12 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lycoming and senior Jamie Fisher set the school’s career field goal record, but Alvernia used a touchdown from 15 yards out with 1:03 left to post a 29-24 Middle Atlantic Conference win at Alvernia’s Turf Field on Saturday.
A defensive holding call on third down from the 24-yard line helped Alvernia prolong a drive and three plays later Darrius Sample took a draw play and bumped off a tackle to score from 15-yards out to take a 29-24 lead.
After the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, the Warriors started their last drive at the 35-yard line. The Warriors drove down to the 30-yard line, but Alvernia broke up the Lycoming’s last two passes to end the game.
In a game with seven lead changes, Alvernia took the lead with an eight-play, 71-yard drive in the second quarter. The Warriors nearly got deeper into a whole, as the Golden Wolves intercepted a pass, but the Warriors forced a fumble to get the ball back. Given the second chance, Lycoming responded by giving the ball to Guida, who rushed three times for 56 yards, finding a hole and rushing for 31 yards and a score, hitting the left pylon to give Lycoming a 10-7 lead with 10:25 left in the second quarter.
A fumble off a punt return gave Alvernia the ball at the 17-yard line, Darius Sample found Jordan Day to give the Golden Wolves a 13-10 lead with 4:13 left in the quarter.
The Warriors answered back, though, after freshman Austin Rowley intercepted a pass in the endzone, leaping and wrestling the ball away from a Golden Wolves’ receiver. Lycoming embarked on an 11-play, 80-yard drive after that, converting on 4-and-3 from the 13-yard line to get the ball to the six, where sophomore Elijah Shemory found senior Stephen Toczylousky, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, for a six-yard score three plays later with 20 seconds left in the half, giving Lycoming a 17-13 lead at the break.
Alvernia took the lead back after halftime, with Otis Harold making a diving catch for a 32-yard completion to get the ball to the one-yard line before Malcolm Carey scored from a yard out to make it 20-17. Ryan Long added a field goal later in the quarter to take a 23-17 lead.
Guida got the Warriors back into the lead late in the third quarter, as he rushed four times in a row from the 23-yard line before plowing into the end zone from three yards out to make it 24-23 heading into the last quarter.
The Golden Wolves drove to the 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but the Warrior defense stepped up with freshman David Tomb driving through the line for a sack on fourth down to get the turnover.
Lycoming opened the scoring with a seven-play, 55-yard drive aided by a 53-yard completion by senior Dezmen Johnson that got the ball into field goal range, where senior Jamie Fisher was able to drill his record-breaking 31st career field goal.
Johnson finished with eight catches for a career-best 101 yards and Toczylousky posted six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Shemory finished 19-of-36 for 183 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted three times.
Senior Sam Pawlikowski had 10 tackles to lead the defense and Tomb finished with seven tackles and one sack. Senior Duane Boone posted six stops, two for loss, to give him eight on the season, and Rowley had five stops and an interception.
The Warriors will get a bye week before getting back on the field on Saturday, Oct. 26, when they host FDU-Florham in MAC action at David Person Field at 12 p.m.
No. 12 West Chester 20, Bloomsburg 17
Saturday at West Chester
Notes: Bloomsburg gave 12th-ranked West Chester everything it could handle on Saturday afternoon, but the upset bid fell just short as the Huskies dropped a 20-17 decision to the Golden Rams in front of nearly 6,500 fans at Farrell Stadium. Bloomsburg has now dropped four straight to fall to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division standings. West Chester, meanwhile, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in divisional play.
The Huskies had an opportunity to tie or take the lead as Bloomsburg got the ball following a huge defensive stop with 2:14 left in regulation trailing by three. Starting from its own nine-yard line, Bloomsburg converted three first downs to get to its own 44-yard line before the Golden Rams took a timeout with 38 seconds left. Following the stoppage, redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Leiby, a Selinsgrove High grad, ran 21 yards to the West Chester 35 but the gain was negated by an offensive penalty to move the ball back to the Bloomsburg 34. Two plays later, West Chester gave the Huskies life with a defensive pass interference penalty to put the ball at the Bloomsburg 49 with 15 seconds left. After an incomplete pass, West Chester’s Jackson Taylor strip-sacked Leiby and the Golden Rams recovered the fumble as time expired ending the contest and allowing the hosts to escape with a three-point victory.
Statistically, the Huskies had their best game of the season on offense as they totaled a season-high 294 yards and a season-best 20 first downs on the afternoon against a stout West Chester defense. Bloomsburg finished with 161 yards on the ground — also a season high. The Golden Rams finished with 396 yards of total offense and used the big play on two of their three touchdowns to lead them to victory.
