NASCAR point standings:
Monster Cup
1. Denny Hamlin, 3114; 2. Martin Truex, 3106; 3. Kyle Busch, 3099; 4. Kevin Harvick, 3094; 5. Brad Keselowski, 3078; 6. Joey Logano, 3076; 7. Kyle Larson, 3069; 8. Alex Bowman, 3058; 9. Ryan Blaney, 3056; 10. Chase Elliott, 3054; 11. Clint Bowyer, 3052; 12. William Byron.
Xfinity series
1. Christopher Bell, 3062; 2. Cole Custer, 3050; 3. Tyler Reddick, 3044; 4. Austin Cindric, 3017; 5. Justin Allgaier, 3014; 6. Chase Briscoe, 3013; 7. Michael Annett, 3009; 8. Noah Gragson, 3005; 9. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2097; 10. Justin Haley, 2076.
Gander Outdoors truck series
1. Brett Moffitt, 3085; 2. Stewart Friesen, 3062; 3. Austin Hill, 3052; 4. Matt Crafton, 3041; 5. Tyler Ankrum, 3040; 6. Ross Chastain, 3039; 7. Johnny Sauter, 2129; 8. Grant Enfinger, 2120; 9. Ben Rhodes, 676; 10. Sheldon Creed, 638.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.