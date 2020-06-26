Sunday, June 28
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.
2. (21) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet.
3. (98) Chase Brisco, Ford.
4. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.
5. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.
6. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.
7. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota.
8. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet.
9. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford.
10. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota.
11. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet.
12. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet.
13. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet.
14. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet.
15. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.
16. (07) Carson Ware, Chevrolet.
17. (15) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet.
18. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.
19. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet.
20. (36) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet.
21. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet.
22. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet.
23. (08) Joe Graff Jr., Chevrolet.
24. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota.
26. (99) Stefan Parsons, Toyota.
27. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota.
28. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet.
29. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet.
30. (93) Jeff Green, Chevrolet.
31. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet.
32. (47) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet.
33. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet.
34. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota.
35. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet.
36. (38) Stephen Leicht, Toyota.
