Sunday, June 28

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.

2. (21) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet.

3. (98) Chase Brisco, Ford.

4. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.

5. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

6. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.

7. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota.

8. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet.

9. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford.

10. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota.

11. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet.

12. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet.

13. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet.

14. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet.

15. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.

16. (07) Carson Ware, Chevrolet.

17. (15) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet.

18. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.

19. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet.

20. (36) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet.

21. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet.

22. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet.

23. (08) Joe Graff Jr., Chevrolet.

24. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota.

25. (08) Joe Graff Jr., Chevrolet.

26. (99) Stefan Parsons, Toyota.

27. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota.

28. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet.

29. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet.

30. (93) Jeff Green, Chevrolet.

31. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet.

32. (47) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet.

33. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet.

34. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota.

35. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet.

36. (38) Stephen Leicht, Toyota.

