Northumberland County
State Police at Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 10:07 a.m. Oct. 29, 1319 Eighth Street Dr., Delaware Township.
Joshua D. Floyd, 29, of Northumberland, was ticketed for driving on roadways laned for traffic after his 2018 Ford F-150XLT left the travel lane and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued through a yard, striking a PVC pipe and a business sign. Floyd sustained an injury of unknown severity and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center by the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
Theft
• 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to 7:45 a.m. Oct. 29, 034 Northeast Drive, West Chillisquaque Township
A theft of two yellow signs with black lettering, “DIP” 20”W X 30”L was reported. Carl Pardoe, 60, of Milton, was listed as victim. Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 570-524-2662.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 8 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 3500 block of Point Township Drive, Point Township.
Bethanie Charowsky, 24, of 203 W. Market St., Middleburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), endangering welfare of children, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act, driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on roadways laned for traffic, operation following suspension, registration and certificate of title required and required financial responsibility. After crashing into a ditch with a 3-year-old child in her vehicle, police said Charowsky exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have THC in her system. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13.
DUI
• 12:46 a.m. Aug. 2 along I-80, mile marker 211, Turbot Township.
Nicholas Leiber, 19, of 547 Gallon Ave., Pittsburgh, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), prohibited acts (two counts) and careless driving. The charges were filed after Leiber was allegedly found to have THC in his system after being involved in a crash. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
DUI
• 7:52 p.m. Aug. 16 at Route 405 and South Drive, West Chillisquaque Township.
Caden Sutton, 28, of 53 Prochaska Lane, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), careless driving and general lighting requirements. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Sutton for having an inoperable headlamp. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have THC in his system. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Prohibited acts
• March 25 and April 12 at 368 Railroad St., Montandon.
Cadance Young, 53, of 110 Jacob St., Montandon, has been charged with prohibited acts (six counts) and criminal use of a communication facility. Robert Reynolds, 46, of 127 Ryan Lane, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (four counts). Troopers received a tip that Young was selling methamphetamine. She allegedly sold to a confidential informant and later sold $200 in pills to a trooper. Reynolds was allegedly driving the vehicle Young was in when the transactions were made. Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6.
Simple assault
• Oct. 24 at 744 Old Route 45, Montandon.
William Straub, 36, of 744 Old Route 45, has been charged with simple assault and harassment. Troopers allege that Straub struck a woman in the heart with a closed fist.
Theft
• Between 2:24 p.m. July 26 and 8:29 p.m. Aug. 10 at Flying J, 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
Zachary Cawley, 21, of 413 Matlack Ave., Apt. 5, Lewisburg, has been charged with theft. While working the register at the business, troopers said Cawley stole a total of $2,001.94 over the dates noted. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Preliminary hearings
• Jacob Gordon, 27, of Northumberland, had charges of corruption of minors, unsworn falsification and furnishing alcohol to minors held for court.
• Joshua Wertz, 20, of Allenwood, had a criminal trespass charge withdrawn.
• Jessica Mitch, 24, of Turbotville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (four counts), prohibited acts, stop and yield signs, and period for required lighted lamps.
• Samantha Jo Bardole, 32, of Sunbury, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (two counts), receiving stolen property and false reports to law enforcement.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
• 1:56 p.m. Oct. 22 along Mile Post Road, south of River View Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a northbound 2008 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Laura E. Drumheller, 34, of Sunbury, lost control in wet conditions, left the roadawy, went down an embankment and struck a tree. She was belted and was not injured. She was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked
Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations held or waved was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27 in Union County Court.
• Jason D. Romero, 31, of West Milton, had misdemeanor allegations of simple assault, def tres actual communication, intimidation of witness or victim refrain from report and disorderly conduct engage in fighting held for court. A summary allegation of harassment subject other to physical contact was also held.
• Brandon E. Minium, 30, of Allenwood, waived a misdemeanor allegation of DUI highest rate of alcohol first offense to court. Summary allegations of driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked and restrictions on alcoholic beverages were also waived.
• Ryan M. Shaffer, 18, of Lebanon, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI controlled substance impaired ability, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. Summary allegations of purchase alcoholic beverage by a minor, disregard traffic lane single and careless driving were also waived.
State Police at Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 7:42 p.m. Thursday, Route 15 south near Joe Road, White Deer Township.
Charles Katoroogo, 29, of Chambersburg was ticketed for driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked after allegedly losing control of a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia along the southbound lanes of the highway. The unit struck the center median and its trailer struck a utility pole. Neither Kataoroogo nor a passenger, Hannah M. Ingram, 21, of Hagerstown, Md., were injured.
Corruption of minors
• 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 to 11:59 p.m. March 31, Century Village, Buffalo Township.
Troopers are investigating a male, 25, and a female, 23, both of Lewisburg, who allegedly imbibed and supplied suspected marijuana to two juveniles. The 17 year-old and 14-year-old females were also from Lewisburg.
Theft from building
• 2:50 p.m. Oc t. 26, 120 AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township
Troopers filed charges against Jack Donovan, 19, of New York, N.Y. and David Allain, 19, of Pottstown for allegedly taking a drive wheelchair valued at $200 from Walmart. Marvin Black, 92, of Lewisburg, was listed as victim.
Theft
• 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 to 4 p.m. Oct 30, 1840 Mensch Road, Limestone Township
Troopers responded to a reported theft of one case of Michelob Ultra Beer, valued at $29.95, from an unsecured outside refrigerator. Kelly Ruhl, 46, of Mifflinburg, was listed as victim. Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 570-524-2662.
PFA violation
• 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 390 Milroy Road, White Deer Township.
Troopers investigated a protection from abuse order violation which resulted in the subject texting her husband via a third party.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• Sept. 1 in Bald Eagle State Forest, Hartley Township.
Joshau Earl Berkheimer, 26, of 117 W. Aaron Square, Aaronsburg, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after his vehicle became stuck on a remote road and an officer with DCNR responded, it was noted. Berkheimer allegedly admitted to having marijuana and a pipe in the vehicle. Those items were confiscated. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 4:12 p.m. Saturday at 1878 Produce Road, Washington Township.
Troopers served an arrest warrant on Benjamin Ferry, 27, of Selinsgrove, and discovered drug paraphernalia, it was noted.
