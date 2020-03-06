NASCAR Points
Cup
1. Ryan Blaney, 122; 2. Joey Logano, 111; 3. Alex Bowman, 110; 4. Kevin Harvick, 110; 5. Jimmie Johnson, 106; 6. Chase Elliott, 105; 7. Denny Hamlin, 94; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 87; 9. Kyle Larson, 86; 10. Aric Almirola, 84; 11. Chris Buescher, 82; 12. Brad Keselowski, 82; 13. Martin Truex, 79; 14. Austin Dillon, 76; 15. Ricky Stenhouse, 73; 16. Clint Bowyer, 70.
Xfinity
1. Harrison Burton, 136; 2. Chase Briscoe, 126; 3. Austin Cindric, 118; 4. Ryan Sieg, 112; 5. Justin Haley, 105; 6. Brandon Jones, 103; 7. Ross Chastain, 100; 8. Michael Annett, 99; 9. Noah Gragson, 98; 10. Justin Allgaier, 98; 11. Riley Herbst, 82; 12. Alex Labbe, 72.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 82; 2. Johnny Sauter, 73; 3. Ben Rhodes, 60; 4. Brett Moffitt, 59; 5. Sheldon Creed, 58; 6. Zane Smith, 57; 7. Grant Enfinger, 56; 8. Christian Eckes, 55; 9. Todd Gilliland, 54; 10. Codie Rohrbaugh, 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.