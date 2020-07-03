NASCAR point standings:
Cup
1. Kevin Harvick, 581; 2. Ryan Blaney, 529; 3. Brad Keselowski, 514; 4. Chase Elliott, 510; 5. Denny Hamlin, 506; 6. Joey Logano, 500; 7. Martin Truex, 500; 8. Alex Bowman, 464; 9. Aric Almirola, 431; 10. Kurt Busch, 430; 11. Kyle Busch, 423; 12. Jimmie Johnson, 390; 13. Clint Bowyer, 387; 14. Matt DiBenedetto, 384; 15. William Byron, 372; 16. Erik Jones, 341.
Xfinity
1. Chase Briscoe, 499; 2. Noah Gragson, 496; 3. Ross Chastain, 466; 4. Austin Cindric, 453; 5. Harrison Burton, 404; 6. Justin Haley, 401; 7. Justin Allgaier, 386; 8. Brandon Jones, 376; 9. Michael Annett, 339; 10. Ryan Sieg, 301; 11. Riley Herbst, 294; 12. Myatt Snider, 258.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 253; 2. Ben Rhodes, 202; 3. Grant Enfinger, 192; 4. Sheldon Creed, 189; 5. Todd Gilliland, 187; 6.Christian Eckes, 179; 7. Zane Smith, 177; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 174; 9. Brett Moffitt, 170; 10. Johnny Sauter, 168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.