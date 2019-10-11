The weekend ahead:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: 1000Bulbs.com 500
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Location: Talladega, Ala.
Race distance: 500 miles
Last week: Kyle Larson broke a two-year winless streak by claiming the victory at Dover.
Last year: Aric Almirola claimed the victory.
Fast fact: Chase Elliott won at Talladega in the spring.
NASCAR Gander
Outdoors Truck Series
Race: Sugarlands Shine 250
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Location: Talladega, Ala.
Race distance: 250 miles
Last week: Austin Hill won his third race of the season, in Las Vegas.
Last year: Timothy Peters claimed his third Talladega victory in five years.
IMSA WeatherTech Championship
Race: Motul Petit Le Mans
Track: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (road course, 2.54 miles)
Location: Braselton, Ga.
Race length: 10 hours
Last week: Co-drivers Juan Montoya and Dane Cameron extended their point lead by winning in Laguna Seca, Calif.
Last year: Renger van der Zande claimed the victory after leader Filipe Albuquerque’s car ran out of gas on the last lap.
