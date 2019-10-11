The weekend ahead:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: 1000Bulbs.com 500

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Location: Talladega, Ala.

Race distance: 500 miles

Last week: Kyle Larson broke a two-year winless streak by claiming the victory at Dover.

Last year: Aric Almirola claimed the victory.

Fast fact: Chase Elliott won at Talladega in the spring.

NASCAR Gander

Outdoors Truck Series

Race: Sugarlands Shine 250

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)

Location: Talladega, Ala.

Race distance: 250 miles

Last week: Austin Hill won his third race of the season, in Las Vegas.

Last year: Timothy Peters claimed his third Talladega victory in five years.

IMSA WeatherTech Championship

Race: Motul Petit Le Mans

Track: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (road course, 2.54 miles)

Location: Braselton, Ga.

Race length: 10 hours

Last week: Co-drivers Juan Montoya and Dane Cameron extended their point lead by winning in Laguna Seca, Calif.

Last year: Renger van der Zande claimed the victory after leader Filipe Albuquerque’s car ran out of gas on the last lap.

