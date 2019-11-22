The weeks ahead:
Formula E
Race: Diriyah E-Prix
Track: Riyadh Street Circuit (road course, 1.550 miles)
Location: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
Race length: 45 minutes.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Last week: Robin Frijns won the season-ending race in New York City in July, while Jean-Eric Vergne won his second-consecutive championship.
Last year: Antonio Felix da Costa won after starting from the pole.
Formula 1
Race: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit (road course, 3.451 miles)
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Race distance: 55 laps
Schedule: Sunday, Dec. 1, race, 8 a.m., ESPN2.
Last week: Max Verstappen won the Brazilian Grand Prix
Last year: Lewis Hamilton claimed his fourth win at the track.
World Endurance
Championship
Race: Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain
Track: Bahrain International Circuit (road course, 3.363 miles)
Location: Sakhir, Bahrain
Race length: 8 hours
Schedule: Saturday, Dec. 14, race, 7 a.m., Motor Trend TV.
Last week: Rebellion Racing, featuring U.S. driver Gustavo Menzes, along with Bruno Senn and Nomran Nato won a four-hour race in Shanghai, China.
