WINFIELD — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:
River Bridge:
The contractor, Trumbull Corp., will set beams and prepare the bridge deck for concrete placement.
There will be no significant traffic impacts.
Northern Section Paving:
The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., will continue concrete paving around the Chillisquaque bridges next week. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
