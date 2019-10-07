WILLIAMSPORT – The Coventry Foundation, an organization of passionate Jaguar collectors, has added to its scholarship fund for students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s internationally recognized automotive restoration technology major.
Headquartered in Columbia, S.C., the Coventry Foundation aims to perpetuate the heritage of Jaguar automobiles in North America through an archive of printed material, tools and vintage automobiles; annual scholarships to students; and recognition of accredited restoration programs. Its hope is to assure that a pool of qualified technicians is available to properly service and restore vintage Jaguars far into the future.
The fund, from which awards will be made while building to endowment, gives preference to full-time automotive restoration technology students who have completed their first year of study, who have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5 and who have expressed interest in a restoration career – with particular interest in British cars.
This year’s recipient is Logan K. VanBlargan, an automotive restoration technology major from Bloomsburg. In addition to delivering a check to campus for VanBlargan’s $1,000 award and an additional contribution to the scholarship fund, Coventry has loaned a 1973 E-Type Series 3 Jaguar to Penn College for preservation by students.
“We are grateful for the continued support of the Coventry Foundation,” said Kyle A. Smith, executive director of the Penn College Foundation. “Their support makes the opportunity to pursue a career in automotive restoration possible for our students. The addition of the Jaguar preservation project will allow our students to continue to expand their skillset and experience.”
Penn College’s associate-degree restoration major highlights the techniques and craft sought by discriminating collectors and museums, many of whom have donated vintage vehicles on which future practitioners can hone their skills. A three-credit study abroad option adds to that laboratory experience, exposing students to the service and repair industry in Italy and France.
A Memorandum of Understanding was recently completed that adds Coventry to the program’s list of industry partners.
Those interested in contributing to the Coventry Foundation Scholarship (or establishing a scholarship fund) may send a donation to the Penn College Foundation, One College Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701; give online at www.pct.edu/give; or call the Institutional Advancement Office toll-free at 866-GIVE-2-PC (866-448-3272). Donors can also contribute directly to the Coventry Foundation at www.coventryfoundation.org/#donate.
Students interested in any of the more than 200 scholarships administered by the Penn College Foundation should complete an application at www.pct.edu/admissions/scholarships.
