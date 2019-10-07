Gathered on campus to mark the Coventry Foundation’s ongoing contributions to Pennsylvania College of Technology are (from left) Gary Kincel, foundation president; Penn College student Logan K. VanBlargan, of Bloomsburg, the latest recipient of the organization’s automotive restoration technology scholarship; Gary Hagopian, a member of the foundation’s board of directors; and Roy H. Klinger, collision repair instructor. Overhead is a 1973 Jaguar E-Type Series 3, donated to the foundation by the estate of its late owner, which students will preserve.