BALTIMORE, Md. – Sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch ran a two-minute drill Saturday afternoon, driving the Susquehanna University football team 75 yards in 11 plays with junior tight end Frank DePaola’s end zone catch capping off the 28-27 upset of No. 7 Johns Hopkins in the Centennial Conference opener Saturday afternoon.
This is the first time in the series history between Susquehanna and Johns Hopkins that the River Hawks have won two straight. Last season, SU rallied from a 28-21 deficit and then held on for the 37-35 victory in Selinsgrove. Today’s victory also marks the River Hawks’ second-ever triumph over the Blue Jays in Baltimore. The first win in Baltimore was an 8-7 decision in 1941 in the two teams’ first-ever meeting.
The River Hawks found themselves down 24-7 with 12:19 left in the fourth quarter following a 27-yard field goal by JHU’s Mike Eberle. Ruisch remained poised and went to work as he engineered three scoring drives in the final 12 minutes of the game. Less than a minute after Hopkins went up by 17, Ruisch completed a three-play, 77-yard drive as he hit senior wide receiver Mikah Christian for the 45-yard touchdown, pulling Susquehanna within 10 with 11:21 on the clock.
The River Hawk defense held Johns Hopkins to three-and-out but Kyle Battles’ 37-yard punt pinned SU on its own one-yard line. Five throws of 10 yards or more by Ruisch, including two for over 25 yards, had Susquehanna move the ball 99 yards in 4:37 and sophomore running back Xavier Briggs-DeVore cap the drive with a two-yard run into the end zone to make it 24-21 at 5:33.
On the Blue Jays’ ensuing drive, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a pass interference call allowed Hopkins to reach Susquehanna’s 21-yard line. Senior defensive end Kashief Hyatt tackled the reigning Centennial Player of the Year, David Tammaro, on second and goal, pushing JHU back seven yards. After an incomplete pass, Eberle gave Hopkins a seven-point lead with a 30-yard field goal.
Starting on their own 20, Ruisch completed the first three passes of the game-winning drive before a pass interference on third and 10 gave the River Hawks a first down on Hopkins’ 48. Runs by Briggs-DeVore and junior running back Da’Avian Ellington of seven and 12 yards, respectively, drove the River Hawks to the JHU 29.
Ruisch then connected with DePaola in two straight plays – first for 18 yards and then for the game-winning 11-yard strike. Sophomore kicker Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia High School grad, was good on the point after and SU led by one with eight seconds on the clock.
Susquehanna next plays at 1 p.m., Sept. 21 at No. 8 Muhlenberg (2-0) in Allentown.
Guida, Snavely lead Warriors to comeback win over Pride, 43-42
WILLIAMSPORT — After an interception ended the Lycoming College football team’s second drive in a row, College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Girardi, remarked from his perch in the press box that if Widener University scored again, it would be really hard to come back.
Lycoming did just that as freshman running back Joey Guida scored from a yard out with 26 seconds left to complete a 19-point comeback for a 43-42 win on Saturday, Sept. 14, at David Person Field.
Widener got into field goal range after the score from Guida, reaching the Lycoming 29 with two seconds left, but Michael Raczak’s 46-yard attempt missed to the left, setting off a celebration for Lycoming, as the 19-point fourth-quarter comeback was the team’s largest since a 21-point comeback in a 43-42 win over Delaware Valley in 2015.
The Warriors get back on the field on Sept. 21, when they host Wilkes in their Middle Atlantic Conference opener at 1 p.m. at David Person Field.
Allen’s Late punt return lifts Bloomsburg to 24-21 comeback win at Edinboro
EDINBORO — Senior Michael Allen’s first collegiate punt return for a touchdown — a 65-yard score with 4:50 left in regulation — lifted Bloomsburg to a 24-21 come-from-behind victory at Edinboro in front of nearly 3,300 fans at Sox Harrison Stadium. The Huskies evened their record at 1-1 on the season while the Fighting Scots dropped to 0-2 overall.
Allen hauled in a Corey Badaracco punt at the Bloomsburg 35-yard line and went untouched 65 yards to paydirt for the longest return of his career and his first career punt return for a score to give the Huskies their first lead of the day, 22-21, with 4:50 left. Bloomsburg went for two on the ensuing point after try and redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Leiby, a Selinsgrove High grad, called his own number, flipped over a defender, and converted the attempt to give Bloomsburg a 24-21 advantage.
Women’s cross country Lycoming College
Saturday at Misericordia Cougar Classic
Notes: Senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, earned a top-10 finish with a time of 25:04.80 to highlight Lycoming’s day at Misericordia’s Cougar Classic on Saturday.
Long finished ninth in a field of 48 runners to lead the women to a seventh-place finish. Freshman Claire Shaffer took 31st with a time of 28:30.90.
For the men, junior Daniel Moses led the team to a fifth-place finish, taking 18th out of a field of 39 runners. Also, sophomore Logan Franquet of Williamsport ran a career-best time of 32.19.50 to finish second on the team and 21st overall, plus junior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg High grad, finished 26th with a time of 33:34.60.
The Warriors are back in action on Sept. 21, when they travel to the Lock Haven Invitational with the men’s race starting at 10 a.m. and the women at 11 a.m.
Men’s cross country Lock Haven University
Saturday at Kutztown’s Division III Challenge
Notes: Regionally-ranked Lock Haven finished fourth overall at Kutztown University’s Division II/III Challenge. Leading the way for the Bald Eagles was Aaron Pfeil, who was seventh overall with an 8,000-meter time of 25:59.67. Also for the Bald Eagles, Warrior Run High School’s Hunter Confair was 33rd with a time of 27:20.48. As a team, Lock Haven was fourth out of 13 teams and there were 131 men’s runners in the field. The Bald Eagles will host the 2019 LHU Invite on Sept. 21.
Men’s tennis Elizabethtown 7, Lycoming 2
Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: Freshman Jason Anderson and sophomore Casey Haas earned victories in singles play to lead Lycoming, which fell to non-conference opponent Elizabethtown at Brandon Park. Haas earned his first victory at No. 2 singles by downing Tristan Boheim 10-2 in the superset tiebreaker, as he earned a 7-6 win in the second set to start the comeback after falling 6-1 in the first. Anderson earned his second victory of the year, defeating Jeffery Lapidus, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
The Warriors fall to 0-3 and the Blue Jays improve to 1-0. The Warriors are back in action at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Misericordia in a non-conference match at Brandon Park.
Women’s tennis Elizabethtown 8, Lycoming 1
Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: Senior Hannah Summerson of South Williamsport and freshman Aubrey Chambers earned their third victory at No. 1 doubles to highlight Lycoming’s day in an 8-1 loss to Elizabethtown at Brandon Park. Summerson and Chambers defeated Lenea Riehl and Maddy Binder, 8-6, in the first flight, as Summerson moved within two career doubles wins of the school record of 39. Summerson also had a strong showing at No. 1 singles, falling to Riehl, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
The Warriors fall to 0-1 and the Blue Jays improve to 1-0.
Women’s soccer George Washington 2, Bucknell 1
Saturday at George Washington
Notes: Gabby Bair scored a goal from long distance and goalkeeper Kaylee Donnelly made 10 saves, but the Bucknell women’s soccer team fell at George Washington on Sunday afternoon in a final tuneup before the start of Patriot League play next week.
It has been a rigorous non-conference schedule for the Bison (2-6), who have played eight quality opponents over a span of four weeks, with a Thursday-Sunday or Friday-Sunday pairing each week. This time, Bucknell was coming off a hard-fought home game against defending Ivy League co-champion Penn on Friday night, while the Colonials (3-1-2) were on an extra day of rest and extended their unbeaten streak to five (3-0-2).
Bucknell kicks off Patriot League play next Saturday on the road at Lafayette at 4 p.m. The Bison will be looking to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Leopards last season, which put an end to a 16-game unbeaten streak in the series (14-0-2).
No. 5 Bloomsburg 3, Mansfield 0
Saturday at Mansfield
Notes: As it has done in each of its victories this season, the fifth-ranked Bloomsburg women’s soccer team scored three second-half goals to break a scoreless halftime tie as the Huskies picked up their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division win of the year at Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Bloomsburg, which bounced back from a 1-0 double overtime loss against East Stroudsburg on Wednesday night, improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the PSAC East. The Mountaineers dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.