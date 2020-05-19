FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Logan Stenberg and DT John Penisini to four-year contracts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nick Nelson on waivers. Signed CB Prince Amukamara.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB De’Lance Turner.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced S Anthony Harris has signed franchise tender offer.
COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Announced football WR Mason Donaldson has transferred from Connecticut, OL Mike Edwards has transferred from Wake Forest, DB C.J. Smith has transferred from Minnesota and LB Jack Smith has transferred from Purdue.
